Lancaster, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Jarvis Law Office is proud to announce that attorney Dylan Fowkes has been named a partner at the firm.

Fowkes has been an integral member of the Jarvis team for many years and has helped countless Ohio families navigate complex planning decisions with clarity, compassion and a deep understanding of the legal challenges they face.

"Dylan's leadership and dedication have made a profound impact not only on the families we serve, but on the growth and mission of our firm," said Tim Jarvis, attorney and founder of Jarvis Law Office. "His promotion to partner reflects his outstanding contributions, and we're excited to continue building the future of Jarvis Law Office with him."

This new partnership not only reflects Fowkes' contributions but also marks a major milestone for Jarvis Law Office: With Fowkes now a partner, the firm is formally expanding its presence and ability to help families in West Virginia.

While Jarvis Law Office has always been able to serve West Virginia residents who sought aid, the firm was previously limited in its ability to proactively connect with those in need across state lines. With this advancement, the firm is now better positioned to reach, support and serve more West Virginia families, ensuring they have access to the same trusted legal planning and peace of mind available to clients in Ohio.

In the coming months, Jarvis Law Office will begin hosting in-person workshops and educational presentations across West Virginia. These events will offer individuals and families the opportunity to learn about essential estate planning topics, how to avoid common pitfalls, and effective strategies for protecting assets and securing their future.

Jarvis Law Office congratulates Dylan on this well-deserved recognition and looks forward to the continued value his leadership brings to both clients and the firm.

About Jarvis Law Office

Founded in 2003 by Attorney Timothy Jarvis, Jarvis Law Office is a leading Ohio-based firm focusing on elder law, asset protection, Medicaid planning, care navigation, memory care planning, special needs planning, and estate planning. Inspired by a personal experience navigating long-term care for a loved one, Timothy transitioned from financial advising to elder law to provide compassionate, comprehensive legal solutions. With a team of over 35 and growing, Jarvis Law Office serves clients from offices in Lancaster, Dublin, and St. Clairsville, helping families protect their assets, maintain control over health and financial decisions, and secure their futures with confidence. Learn more at www.jarvisfirm.com.

