Bellevue, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Northwest Family Law has officially opened their new office in Bellevue, marking a strategic expansion aimed at providing more accessible, personalized legal support to families across Washington's Eastside. The new office, located at 1800 136th Pl NE, Suite 207, began operations this month and is now accepting clients.

Founded by attorney Monica Chin, Northwest Family Law has built an exemplary reputation for legal excellence paired with deep empathy for families facing high-conflict divorces, custody battles, and post-decree disputes. The expansion into Bellevue reflects a growing demand for the firm's thoughtful and future-focused approach to family law.

"We understand how isolating and painful divorce can be," said Monica Chin, founding attorney at Northwest Family Law. "Opening our Bellevue office allows us to support more families where they are - both emotionally and geographically - and help them move forward with confidence."

The Bellevue office features private consultation rooms, updated technology for remote and hybrid appointments, and a client-first environment designed to reduce stress and a focus on transparent communication. The new location is especially well-suited for serving tech professionals, business owners, and working parents seeking both strategic advocacy and emotional understanding.

"This expansion reflects our core mission: turning the pain of divorce into hope for a brighter future," Chin said. " and it gives us a chance to help more families rebuild with dignity."

About Northwest Family Law

Northwest Family Law is a boutique law firm based in Washington that provides full-service family law representation across divorce, custody, asset division, and post-decree enforcement.

Led by attorney Monica Chin, the firm has gained recognition for its commitment to client-centered advocacy and future-focused resolutions. Chin is a recipient of multiple legal honors, including Super Lawyers Rising Star (2017-2019), and serves as a mentor and speaker within the legal community.

To schedule a consultation or learn more about the Bellevue location, visit www.nwfamilylaw.com or call (425) 287-5338.

