BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.: BriaCell Reports Complete and Sustained Resolution of Brain Metastasis and Sustained Regression of Orbital Metastasis in "Eye-Bulging" Breast Cancer Patient

[IMAGES BELOW] Sustained complete resolution of temporal lobe brain metastasis and continued orbital tumor reduction after >18 months of treatment

"Eye bulging" metastatic breast cancer patient had failed 8 prior regimens, including antibody-drug conjugate ( ADC) therapy

( Patient remains on BriaCell's Phase 2 study with 29 treatment cycles completed



PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW, BCTXZ) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care today announced updated results from its ongoing Phase 2 study of Bria-IMT in combination with check point inhibitor in patients with advanced metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

BriaCell is pleased to report the sustained complete resolution of temporal lobe brain metastasis and continued orbital (behind the eye) tumor reduction after > 18 months of treatment in the Phase 2 study. The metastatic tumor initially caused proptosis -a visibly bulging of the eye. As previously reported, the heavily pre-treated MBC patient had demonstrated a complete resolution of a temporal lobe brain metastasis and a significant response in a right orbital metastasis at 8 months, then at 11 months. The patient has now maintained both responses for more than 18 months, with no evidence of brain tumor recurrence and ongoing tumor shrinkage in the orbital lesion.

Figure 1: Bria-IMT treatment resulted in complete resolution of the right temporal lobe lesion and continued regression of the right orbital (behind the eye) tumor. The right temporal lobe lesion is no longer detectable on the images taken at 8 months (May 2024), 11 months (Aug 2024), and 20 months (May 2025).





This patient had failed eight prior treatment regimens, including an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), before initiating therapy with Bria-IMT plus checkpoint inhibition. She has now completed 29 treatment cycles and has been on BriaCell's Phase 2 study for over 21 months. Serial imaging at 8, 11, and now 20 months have confirmed no detectable disease in the right temporal lobe, along with continued response in the orbital lesion. Additionally, the patient's tumor markers have remained markedly reduced from baseline, further supporting the sustained radiologic response.

"These encouraging results continue to suggest that our novel Bria-IMT regimen may provide durable immunotherapeutic benefit in late-stage breast cancer patients with brain metastases who have exhausted other options," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President & CEO. "The long-term response observed in this patient reinforces the potential of Bria-IMT to improve outcomes while maintaining a favorable tolerability profile."

