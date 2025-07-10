Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UHT | ISIN: CA2386611024 | Ticker-Symbol: DAT
Frankfurt
10.07.25 | 09:59
0,515 Euro
+3,83 % +0,019
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DAVIDSTEA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAVIDSTEA INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2025 13:54 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DAVIDsTEA Announces Results of Annual Meeting

MONTREAL, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (TSX-Venture: DTEA) ("DAVIDsTEA" or the "Company"), a leading North American tea merchant, is pleased to announce that the five nominees listed in its management information circular dated May 30, 2025 were elected as directors at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday in Montreal. According to proxies received and ballots cast, the votes were as follows:

Name of NomineeVotes for%Votes Against%
Jane Silverstone Segal13,730,85899.08128,0660.92
Sarah Segal13,733,15599.09125,7690.91
Susan L. Burkman13,733,41799.09125,5070.91
Pat De Marco17,733,58999.10125,3350.90
Peter Robinson13,733,54199.10125,3830.90

At the meeting, DAVIDsTEA's shareholders also re-appointed Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as DAVIDsTEA's auditor and adopted a resolution amending the 2015 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan of the Company so as to increase the number of common shares of the Company available for issuance thereunder.

About DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com and the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 4,000 grocery stores and pharmacies, over 1,500 convenience stores in Canada and over 900 grocery stores in the United States, as well as 20 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team's passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company's culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven "collections" with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Investor Contact
MBC Capital Markets AdvisorsDAVIDsTEA Investor Relations
Pierre Boucherinvestors@davidstea.com
514-731-0000

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.