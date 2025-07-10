Lenovo: AI Innovation Meets Climate Action - Where Technology Powers Grassroots Solutions

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / This World Environment Day, Lenovo and Tech To The Rescue spotlight how AI is powering grassroots climate solutions-from restoring land in Africa to transforming classrooms in the UK.

By Jean Ekwa, Strategic Communications and PR Lead at Tech To The Rescue

This World Environment Day, we're celebrating more than awareness-we're showcasing transformation. Around the world, visionary changemakers are confronting the climate crisis with innovation, determination, and deep local knowledge. And they're not doing it alone.

Tech To The Rescue-a global nonprofit connecting technology companies with nonprofits to solve our world's most pressing challenges-is spearheading the AI for Changemakers Accelerator Program, supported by key partners like Lenovo. At the heart of this initiative stands the Lenovo AI for Social Impact Lab and its support for twelve forward-thinking nonprofits from the climate and education sectors.

As an associate sponsor, Lenovo provides not just inspiration to the program, but the essential tools, technology, and resources these organizations need to transform bold ideas into AI solutions.

"Every tech company has the power to change many lives with their skills-not someday, but now. AI for good shouldn't be a promise. It should be infrastructure."

- Jacek Siadkowski, CEO, Tech To The Rescue

"Our goal with the Lenovo AI for Social Impact Lab is to help grassroots solutions scale-by making sure they're equipped not only with knowledge, but with the right tools to build."

- Santiago Mendez Galvis, EMEA Head of Philanthropy Lenovo

Today, we spotlight five remarkable climate-focused organizations Lenovo supports with hands-on collaboration. These social changemakers are already harnessing AI for good, turning field experience and community trust into scalable, tech-powered solutions that matter.

Five Lenovo Climate Fellows Changing the World

Justdiggit: Cooling the Planet Through Land Restoration (Africa, Global)

In East Africa, Justdiggit has already restored an impressive 60,000+ hectares of degraded land. With AI capabilities, they're now developing personalized recommendation engines for farmers and satellite-based impact monitoring systems.

"At Justdiggit, we believe AI powered, personalised learning can help farmers thrive and cool down the planet in the process. Lenovo gave us a very welcome boost to kickstart smart testing of AI with a sharp focus on how farmers actually experience it. With the help of expert advice and generous resources we're learning fast and learning deep."

- Carl Lens Head of Digital Regreening, Justdiggit

Their work demonstrates that effective climate solutions don't need to be complex or expensive-they just need to reach the right hands with the right tools.

Reap Benefit: Youth-Led Climate Solutions (India)

Reap Benefit empowers India's young people to solve local civic and environmental challenges through their own innovation. With 121,000+ participants already generating over 560,000 data points, they're now taking their impact to the next level through AI.

Their vision? An AI-driven virtual mentor providing personalized guidance across languages and learning styles, making climate action accessible to all.

"Being part of the Lenovo AI for Social Impact Lab is enabling us to deepen our journey of making technology - particularly AI - a meaningful enabler at the grassroots. It's not just about access to tools, but about equipping young people to shape civic and climate solutions rooted in their lived realities."

- Gauthamraj Elango Tech Leader, Reap Benefit

Behind the scenes, Reap Benefit's own AI Impact Lab is already in action, with young "Solve Ninjas" using technology to enhance the impact of everything from air quality storytelling to peer mentorship.

Reboot the Future: Transforming Climate Education (United Kingdom, Global)

With a powerful network of 19,000 teachers, Reboot the Future is revolutionizing climate education in UK classrooms. Their mission goes beyond awareness-they're cultivating empathy-driven environmental leaders for tomorrow.

Through AI, they're creating personalized resources that adapt to each classroom's needs, supporting overwhelmed educators and amplifying student voices in climate policy.

"Being part of Lenovo AI for Social Impact Lab - means we can develop technology for good to amplify our mission, helping educators and young people reconnect with themselves, each other, and the planet. It enables us to better support teachers with meaningful, values-led tools that inspire action and help shape a more compassionate and sustainable future.

- Bruna Bertuzzi, Head of Digital Transformation, Reboot the Future

With Lenovo's support and by integrating AI into their platform, they can offer teachers the right support at the right moment, turning overwhelm into purposeful action rooted in empathy, hope, and the belief that a better world is not only possible but already beginning in our classrooms..

Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR): AI-Powered Agricultural Resilience (India)

WOTR has transformed water security and agricultural sustainability across thousands of Indian villages. Now, they're leveraging AI to provide real-time pest forecasts, climate-smart advisories, and data-driven decision tools for farmers facing increasing climate challenges.

"Participating in the Lenovo AI for Social Impact Lab enables Watershed Organisation Trust (WOTR) to harness cutting-edge AI technologies to enhance climate resilience, improve rural livelihoods, and scale its impact across vulnerable communities. It also offers a valuable platform for collaboration, innovation, and building AI-driven solutions tailored to grassroots development."

- Ajay ShelkeIT & GIS expert, WOTR

Through the Lenovo Lab, WOTR is building solutions that make sustainable agriculture not just possible but profitable for smallholder farmers-proving that technology and tradition can work hand in hand.

WeRobotics: Local Innovation Through Drones and Data (USA, Global)

WeRobotics equips local experts with drone, data, and AI technologies to address critical challenges in agriculture, conservation, and disaster response. From crop monitoring in Uganda to tracking endangered waterfowl in Senegal, their "Flying Labs" are proving the power of locally-led technology.

"Participating in the Lenovo AI for Social Impact Lab is an incredible opportunity to strengthen our mission of using technology for positive environmental and social change. It's helping us explore how AI can enhance drone data analysis for faster, smarter decision-making in the field."

- Diego Paolo Ferruzzo Correa, WeRobotics

With Lenovo's support, WeRobotics is exploring how AI can make field operations more precise, inclusive, and sustainable-accelerating everything from crop planning to crisis mapping.

From Inspiration to Impact: The Road Ahead

These solutions are not just ideas-they're being actively developed and implemented right now through pro bono collaborations between nonprofits and tech partners. From rejuvenating landscapes to reimagining classroom engagement, these projects are showing that AI can serve both people and the planet. What they need now is time-and support-to fully scale their impact.

This World Environment Day, we celebrate not just the vision, but the tangible tools being built to make it real. Because the future of our planet should be built together - coded in classrooms, tested in farmers' fields, and co-created with communities worldwide.

Jean Ekwa is the Strategic Communications & PR Lead at Tech To The Rescue, a global nonprofit connecting social impact organizations with skilled tech teams to co-create pro bono digital solutions. He works at the intersection of technology, storytelling, and systemic change - focusing on partnerships and narrative that reframe what tech-for-good means, especially where the growing gap between communities and technology holds back meaningful impact.

Lenovo Foundation is Lenovo's charitable giving arm, supporting Lenovo's focus on providing smarter technology for all by providing access to technology and STEM education for those who need it most. Learn more at www.lenovofoundation.com.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Lenovo

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ai-innovation-meets-climate-action-where-technology-powers-grassroots-1047611