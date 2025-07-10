Alpha Modus Corp.: Alpha Modus (NASDAQ: AMOD) Receives Confirmation of Listing Transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market, Confirms NASDAQ Compliance, Defends Capital Integrity, and Asserts Preservation of Once-in-a-Generation Asset

CORNELIUS, N.C., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD; the "Company"), a pioneer in AI-driven retail technology, today announced that it has received approval from Nasdaq to transfer the listing of its securities to the Nasdaq Capital Market, and Nasdaq's notice to the Company, dated July 10, 2025, states that the listing transfer resolves the Company's prior Nasdaq listing deficiencies.

The Company's securities will be transferred to the Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of business on July 14, 2025. As a result, the Company will be in full compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements and will remain listed on the Nasdaq.

This strategic move aligns the Company with a listing tier more appropriate for its current growth phase and operational trajectory.

"The Company has now eliminated its past delisting risk. Our transition to the Nasdaq Capital Market is approved, our compliance is confirmed, and our trajectory is forward," said William Alessi, CEO of Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.

The Company reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to capital structure integrity, stating unequivocally that it will avoid any derivative or toxic financings in the future.

"We hold a once-in-a-generation asset in the form of our patent portfolio-technology that fundamentally underpins the future of AI in retail," Alessi continued. "We will not squander that. We will not devalue our shareholders with toxic financings. We will extract every bit of profitability possible from this asset, and we will never put ourselves in a position that jeopardizes its value."

Alpha Modus continues to scale its enterprise rollout pipeline while aggressively enforcing its patent rights across multiple industries. By converting infringement into licensing deals and ecosystem partnerships, the Company is building a high-margin, recurring revenue stream rooted in innovation and legal defensibility.

With strategic clarity, operational discipline, and a robust IP portfolio, Alpha Modus is positioned to deliver enduring value to shareholders and industry partners alike.

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.

Alpha Modus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) owns a foundational portfolio of patents covering AI-driven retail technology. Through strategic licensing, enforcement actions, and enterprise deployments, the Company is shaping the future of intelligent retail environments.

Learn more at www.alphamodus.com

Visit the press room: https://alphamodus.com/press-room/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

