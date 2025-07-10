Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
MARA Holdings, Inc.: MARA Appoints Nir Rikovitch as Chief Product Officer

Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA, (NASDAQ: MARA) ("Company"), a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, today announced the appointment of Nir Rikovitch as Chief Product Officer (CPO), where he will lead MARA's product strategy, commercializing the company's breakthrough technology into market-ready products that deliver operational utility and efficiency.

Rikovitch joins MARA to build the company's product discipline from the ground up, bridging engineering, strategy, and commercialization. In this role, he will focus on defining the roadmap for MARA's products and engineering to deliver production-grade systems.

"Nir's exceptional background in product leadership and autonomous technology development, where orchestration, efficiency, and reliability are paramount, makes him the ideal choice to drive MARA's product vision forward," said Fred Thiel, MARA's chairman and CEO. "His proven ability to scale real-world technologies will be instrumental as we bring to market transformative solutions at the intersection of energy, AI, and compute."

Rikovitch brings deep expertise in product management, machine learning, and engineering leadership, with a proven track record in developing intelligent infrastructure across robotics, industrial automation, and autonomous systems. Most recently, Rikovitch served as Director of Product Management at Blue River, a John Deere Company, where he co-founded the autonomy unit and led the product strategy for autonomous construction machinery and advanced driver-assistance systems, unlocking more than $500 million in revenue across the enterprise portfolio.

"Over the course of my career, I've focused my work on a wide array of technologies. But the more I built, the clearer it became: progress hinges not just on ingenuity, but on how we steward energy itself," added Rikovitch. "At MARA, we're fusing scale with smarter energy practices. I'm excited to work closely on digital energy and infrastructure that's intelligent, efficient, and built to last."

Join Us: MARA is actively hiring across product, engineering, and systems design.

Explore open roles here and help build the infrastructure powering the intelligence age.

??A?bout MARA

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge. Learn more at www.mara.com.

MARA?Company?Contact:
Telephone: 800-804-1690
Email: ir@mara.com

MARA Media Contact:
Email: mara@wachsman.com


