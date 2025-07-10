Intuitive Surgical, Inc.: Vessel Sealer Curved receives FDA clearance

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive (Nasdaq: ISRG), a global technology leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery, today announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its latest innovation in advanced energy instrumentation for use with its multiport da Vinci systems.

Vessel Sealer Curved is a fully wristed, advanced bipolar electrosurgical instrument designed to seal, cut, grasp, and dissect tissue. It is the first of Intuitive's advanced energy instruments to receive FDA clearance for the transection of lymphatic vessels.

Vessel Sealer Curved offers enhanced multifunctionality and precision via its slim, curved jaw designed to follow the natural contours of anatomy, helping improve visibility and control especially in tight spaces and around critical structures. The instrument's mechanical blade cuts closer to the tip, offering versatility as a dissector.

"We designed Vessel Sealer Curved to give surgeons greater precision in narrow anatomical spaces," said Iman Jeddi, PhD, senior vice president and general manager, da Vinci platforms & product operations. "By combining the trusted performance of Vessel Sealer Extend with a slimmer, curved jaw profile, we're helping surgeons work more efficiently and confidently across a wide range of procedures."

The FDA cleared Vessel Sealer Curved for grasping and blunt dissection of tissue, as well as bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of blood vessels (veins and arteries) up to 7mm in diameter, lymphatic vessels, and tissue bundles that fit within the instrument's jaws. Vessel Sealer Curved is not indicated for tubal sterilization or tubal coagulation for sterilization procedures and should not be used for these procedures.

2025 marks Intuitive's 30th year developing robotic-assisted technology with the goal of improving patient outcomes, improving patient and care team experience, increasing access to minimally invasive care, and lowering the total cost to treat. In Intuitive's first three decades, surgeons performed nearly 17 million da Vinci procedures, and nearly 90,000 surgeons have been trained to use Intuitive's systems.

About Intuitive

Intuitive (NASDAQ:ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic surgery. Our technologies include the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system. By uniting advanced systems, progressive learning, and value-enhancing services, we help physicians and their teams optimize care delivery to support the best outcomes possible. At Intuitive, we envision a future of care that is less invasive and profoundly better, where disease is identified early and treated quickly, so that patients can get back to what matters most.

About da Vinci Surgical Systems

There are several models of the da Vinci surgical system. The da Vinci surgical systems are designed to help surgeons perform minimally invasive surgery and offer surgeons high-definition 3D vision, a magnified view, and robotic and computer assistance. They use specialized instrumentation, including a miniaturized surgical camera and wristed instruments (i.e., scissors, scalpels, and forceps) that are designed to help with precise dissection and reconstruction deep inside the body.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.intuitive.com .

Important Safety Information

For product intended use and/or indications for use, risks, cautions, and warnings and full prescribing information, visit https://manuals.intuitivesurgical.com/market . For summary of the risks associated with surgery refer to www.intuitive.com/safety .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c120cfa-0cfe-4a0e-8eb1-099c537659ca