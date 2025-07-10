Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation Announces Second Quarter Earnings

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bank of South Carolina Corporation (OTCQX: BKSC) announced unaudited earnings of $1,956,155, or $0.36 basic and $0.35 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 - an increase of $202,357, or 11.54%, from earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $1,753,798, or $0.32 basic and diluted earnings per share. Unaudited earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased $620,575, or 19.83%, to $3,750,169 compared to $3,129,594 for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Annualized returns on average assets and average equity for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were 1.33% and 13.73%, respectively, compared with June 30, 2024 annualized returns on average assets and average equity of 1.04% and 13.21%, respectively.

Eugene H. Walpole, IV, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report net income of $1,956,155 for the quarter - our highest second-quarter earnings on record and a 12% increase over the same period in 2024. This strong performance is primarily driven by the continued improvement in our net interest margin, which exceeded 4% for the second consecutive quarter and highlights the effectiveness of our disciplined pricing strategy. To be firmly ahead of both last year's earnings to date and the current-year profit plan is a credit to our exceptional team of professional bankers. Meanwhile, loan demand across our markets remains robust, and our customers continue to prosper, as reflected in the low percentage of nonperforming loans on our balance sheet. As we enter the second half of the year, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering outstanding customer service, upholding a high standard of asset quality, and leveraging capital with a long-term perspective."

Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data

(Unaudited)








For the Three Months Ended


June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

Total Interest and Fee Income

$ 7,202,647

$ 6,737,106

$ 6,818,624

$ 6,848,831

$ 6,702,792

Total Interest Expense

1,304,294

1,325,566

1,406,681

1,566,695

1,564,362

Net Interest Income

5,898,353

5,411,540

5,411,943

5,282,136

5,138,430

Provision for Credit Losses

100,000

50,000

25,000

-

50,000

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

5,798,353

5,361,540

5,386,943

5,282,136

5,088,430

Total Other Income

421,104

480,342

483,085

485,206

471,075

Total Other Expense

3,663,556

3,491,502

3,498,230

3,412,935

3,339,934

Income Before Income Tax Expense

2,555,901

2,350,380

2,371,798

2,354,407

2,219,571

Income Tax Expense

599,746

556,366

553,519

552,544

465,773

Net Income

$ 1,956,155

$ 1,794,014

$ 1,818,279

$ 1,801,863

$ 1,753,798













Earnings Per Share - Basic

$ 0.36

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.32

Earnings Per Share - Diluted

$ 0.35

$ 0.32

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.32







Return on Average Assets

1.37 %

1.28 %

1.27 %

1.24 %

1.19 %

Return on Average Equity

13.95 %

13.51 %

13.69 %

14.04 %

14.71 %

Common Stock Shares Outstanding

5,422,475

5,429,005

5,432,762

5,445,519

5,457,907

Book Value Per Share

$ 10.47

$ 10.12

$ 9.63

$ 9.71

$ 8.93

Efficiency Ratio

57.97 %

59.26 %

59.34 %

59.18 %

59.54 %

Net Interest Margin

4.33 %

4.07 %

3.97 %

3.82 %

3.68 %

% Loans Past Due> 30 Days

0.29 %

0.47 %

0.25 %

0.16 %

0.19 %

Allowance for Credit Losses as a % of Total Loans

1.06 %

1.04 %

1.01 %

1.04 %

1.04 %

Community Bank Leverage Ratio

11.19 %

11.17 %

10.97 %

10.72 %

10.39 %







Quarterly Averages:






Total Assets

$ 572,875,953

$ 566,714,762

$ 569,812,437

$ 578,014,415

$ 590,639,502

Total Loans

$ 363,065,921

$ 363,853,692

$ 363,015,990

$ 358,623,795

$ 359,514,482

Total Deposits

$ 501,217,309

$ 498,326,696

$ 500,693,110

$ 512,024,560

$ 516,221,132

Total Shareholders' Equity

$ 56,244,469

$ 53,865,410

$ 52,837,535

$ 51,043,788

$ 47,951,482

About Bank of South Carolina Corporation
The Bank of South Carolina Corporation is the holding company of The Bank of South Carolina ("The Bank"). The Bank is a South Carolina state -chartered financial institution with offices in Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, James Island, and the West Ashley community and has been in continuous operation since 1987. Our website is www.banksc.com. Bank of South Carolina Corporation currently trades its common stock on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "BKSC".

Forward-Looking-Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and that are intended to be "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this release that are not historical facts and pertain to the Company's future operating results. When used in this release, the words "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company's control. These include but are not limited to: the possibility of adverse economic developments that may, among other things, increase default and delinquency risks in the Company's loan portfolios; shifts in interest rates; shifts in the rate of inflation; shifts in the demand for the Company's loan and other products; unforeseen increases in costs and expenses; lower-than-expected revenue or cost savings in connection with acquisitions; changes in accounting policies; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; and changes in laws, regulations and the competitive environment. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE BANK OF SOUTH CAROLINA

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.