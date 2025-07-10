ARK Invest UCITS ICAV - Re: Dividend Payment
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10
For Immediate Release:10 July 2025
ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of ARK INVEST UCITS ICAV (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend paid by the Fund for the semi-annual dividend.
Announcement Date: 10 July 2025
Ex-Date: 17 July 2025
Record Date: 18 July 2025
Payment Date: 30 July 2025
Sub-Fund/Share Class
ISIN
Currency
Amount per Share
RIZE GLOBAL SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE UCITS ETF
IE000QUCVEN9
USD
0.0821
Enquiries to:
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Ireland) Limited Ruaidhri Corcoran+353 1 5318194
IQ EQ Fund Management (Ireland) Limited Paul Boland+353 1 697 1684
