A request for proposals from six qualified bidders interested in developing a 22. 5 MW solar-plus-battery project is now live in the Cayman Islands. The project will be the islands' largest solar site to date and first to integrate battery storage. The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (URCO) of the Cayman Islands has launched a request for proposals for its largest-ever solar and battery energy storage project. The announcement follows a request for qualifications process in which six bidding companies were identified as qualified to submit proposals for the 22. 5 MW solar project. Names ...

