Healthcare BPO Market worth $694.3 billion by 2030 with 10.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Healthcare BPO Market, valued at US$337.6 billion in 2024 stood at US$417.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 10.7% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$694.3 billion by the end of the period. Factors such as the increasing pressure to control rising healthcare costs, the transition to ICD-10 coding standards, the anticipated adoption of ICD-11, and the growing trend of outsourcing in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors are expected to drive market expansion during the forecast period. Additionally, the limited availability of in-house skilled professionals for specialized healthcare operations, coupled with the accessibility of a more cost-effective outsourced workforce, continues to significantly contribute to the growth of the healthcare BPO market. However, hidden outsourcing costs and concerns about losing visibility and control over business processes present major restraints in the healthcare BPO market.

By Based on payer services, the healthcare BPO market is divided into claims management, integrated front-end services, back-office operations, member management services, product development and business acquisition services, provider management services, care management services, billing and accounts management services, and HR services. In 2024, product development & business acquisition services (PDBA) are projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the healthcare BPO market. The increasing enrolment in health plans has resulted in a significant rise in administrative workloads and strategic demands for payers. Managing this surge internally presents challenges related to scalability, operational efficiency, and risk management. Consequently, many payers are outsourcing Product Development and Business Acquisition (PDBA) services to capitalize on specialized expertise and capabilities. BPO providers offer extensive industry knowledge, data-driven insights, and advanced technologies that enhance payers' ability to manage complex functions such as product innovation, market analysis, and strategic expansion. This allows for faster product rollouts, identification of new growth avenues, and broader market penetration while enabling payers to maintain agility and focus on core competencies.

By Based on the life science services segment, the healthcare BPO market is categorized into manufacturing, research and development, and non-clinical services. The non-clinical services are further divided into sales & marketing, supply chain management & logistics services, and other non-clinical services. The sales and marketing segment is additionally divided into analytics, marketing, research, forecasting, and performance reporting. In 2024, the analytics segment accounted for the largest share of the healthcare BPO market by sales and marketing types. This is attributed to its pivotal role in optimizing customer-facing operations. As pharmaceutical and life sciences companies increasingly outsource significant portions of their sales field operations to third-party partners, the demand for predictive analytics has become essential. Advanced analytics empowers these organizations to harness large volumes of data to uncover actionable insights on customer behaviour, evolving market dynamics, and sales performance. These insights enable data-driven decision-making and support the development of targeted, high-impact sales and marketing strategies, ultimately enhancing commercial effectiveness and competitive advantage.

By geography, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2025-2030. Rapid urbanization increased per capita healthcare spending, and rising disposable incomes are driving a growing demand for quality healthcare services throughout the region. The presence of a large, aging population is further intensifying the need for efficient healthcare delivery, leading providers and payers to seek cost-effective outsourcing solutions. Moreover, the region has witnessed a surge in the number of business process outsourcing (BPO) companies that offer specialized healthcare services, including revenue cycle management, medical coding, claims processing, and patient engagement. The increasing penetration of health insurance and heightened awareness of digital health technologies are also prompting healthcare organizations to adopt outsourced services to enhance operational efficiency and patient outcomes.

Prominent players in the healthcare BPO market include Accenture plc. (Ireland), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (US), Tata Consultancy Services Limited (India), Conduent Incorporated (US), WNS (Holdings) Limited (India), NTT Data Group Corporation (Japan), Iqvia Holdings Inc (US), Mphasis (India), Genpact Limited (US), Wipro Limited (India), Infosys BPM (India), Firstsource Solutions Limited (India), International Business Machines Corporation (US), GeBBS (US), Capgemini SE (France), Omega Healthcare Management Services (India), UnitedHealth Group (US), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Parexel International (MA) Corporation (US), Sutherland Global (US), 1840 & Company (US), Invensis Technologies (India), Access Healthcare (India), Vee Healthtek, Inc (US), AGS Health (US).

ACCENTURE PLC (IRELAND)

Accenture is a global leader in professional services that enables businesses, governments, and organizations to enhance their digital infrastructure, streamline operations, and accelerate revenue growth. In the healthcare BPO sector, Accenture provides end-to-end solutions, such as claims processing, membership management, provider support, network management, and strategic consulting. The company combines deep expertise in healthcare administration across both payer and provider domains with advanced capabilities in clinical and back-office operations. Accenture utilizes a global delivery model and a strong ecosystem of technology partners to drive enterprise-wide transformation. Its approach includes building resilient digital foundations through cloud migration, harnessing data and AI for smarter decision-making, and embedding cybersecurity into operations. Additionally, it promotes operational excellence by accelerating digitization, improving access to digital talent, and delivering cost efficiencies. To foster revenue growth, Accenture aids healthcare clients in designing and implementing technology-driven, personalized customer engagement strategies.

In the healthcare BPO market, Accenture excels in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions, including claims processing, membership management, provider support, consulting services, and network management. Their approach focuses on optimizing operations by accelerating digitization, connecting clients with digital expertise, and reducing costs. The company categorizes its earnings into consulting and managed services, with the latter previously known as outsourcing services. Managed services revenue consists of ongoing, repetitive services designed to assist clients in transitioning, operating, and managing their systems or business functions. This extensive global footprint and diverse service offerings position Accenture as a pivotal player in the healthcare BPO market.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORPORATION (US)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a leading global professional services firm that drives digital transformation and modernization initiatives to create strategic value for its clients. In the healthcare BPO sector, Cognizant offers a broad portfolio of services, including revenue cycle management, claims processing, pharmacovigilance, and sales and marketing support, catering to healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies. Cognizant's leadership in the healthcare BPO market is underpinned by its deep domain expertise, enabling the delivery of high-quality, efficient, and compliant services. Its scalable global delivery infrastructure ensures agility and responsiveness to diverse client needs, while a strong focus on data privacy and regulatory compliance reinforces its reputation as a trusted partner for sensitive healthcare operations. With a substantial global footprint, Cognizant generates significant healthcare BPO revenues across North America, Europe (including the UK and continental Europe), and other international markets. The company's presence is further bolstered by a network of subsidiaries and strategic inorganic growth initiatives, including collaborations, agreements, and partnerships aimed at expanding its influence in the sector. This multi-faceted approach positions Cognizant as a key player and innovation leader in the global healthcare BPO landscape.

TATA CONSULTING SERVIES LIMITED (INDIA)

Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) is a globally renowned provider of IT services, consulting, and business solutions, recognized for its strategic alliances with leading global enterprises. In the healthcare BPO domain, TCS leverages its deep technological expertise and commitment to innovation to drive operational efficiency and digital transformation for healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences organizations. TCS offers a comprehensive suite of services, including claims processing, revenue cycle management, patient engagement, and advanced data analytics. These solutions are designed to meet the evolving demands of the healthcare sector, enhancing service delivery and decision-making. The company's significant investment in research and development, totaling USD 50.24 million in fiscal year 2024, demonstrates its focus on innovation and continuous improvement. With operations spanning 53 countries and a network of 52 subsidiaries, TCS has a strong global footprint across India, the Asia Pacific, continental Europe, the UK, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This extensive presence, coupled with a diverse and scalable service portfolio, positions TCS as a key player in the healthcare BPO market, delivering high-impact, customized solutions to support the digital and operational goals of healthcare and life sciences clients worldwide.

