McLennan County, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Sabanci Renewables, the U.S.-based renewables platform of Sabanci Group, has acquired the 156 MWdc Pepper Solar Power Plant in McLennan County, Texas, from OCI Energy. The transaction marks Sabanci Renewables' third utility-scale solar project in the U.S. and further solidifies its growing footprint in the ERCOT market.





With this latest addition, Sabanci Renewables now holds 660 MWdc of solar capacity either operational or under construction, building toward its long-term goal of a 3,000 MWdc renewable portfolio by 2030. The Pepper Solar Power Plant is expected to begin construction in December 2025 and, once operational, will produce 292 GWh of clean energy annually, which is enough to power 28,000 homes, whilst preventing 133,000 tons of CO2 emissions each year.

"Pepper Solar is an exciting next step that reflects both our growing confidence in the U.S. renewables space as well as proving our ability to execute at scale," said Tolga Kaan Dogancioglu, CEO of Sabanci Climate Technologies. "Pepper SPP will strengthen our position as a long-term, reliable player in the market."





High-quality projects backed by strong financial structures

Sabanci Renewables has adopted a consistent approach to its U.S. expansion: focusing on high-quality projects, working with proven local and international partners, and implementing strong financial structures, including tax equity financing. All three of Sabanci's projects, Cutlass II, Oriana, and Pepper, are located within ERCOT, underscoring its strategic commitment to the Texas energy market.

"We focus on the right projects delivered in the right way, and that's been our approach from day one," Dogancioglu added. "We see each project as an opportunity to earn the trust of our partners and stakeholders through consistent, disciplined execution. This latest acquisition is a proud reflection of our enduring commitment to renewable energy transformation and our dedication to bridging today with a better tomorrow."

The acquisition aligns with Sabanci Group's 100-year legacy of responsible growth and long-term value creation. With roots in Türkiye, the Group has built a global reputation across energy, financial services, industrials, and building materials. Sabanci Renewables is its dedicated vehicle for clean energy growth in the U.S.

About Sabanci Renewables

Sabanci Renewables is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sabanci Holding, one of Türkiye's leading conglomerates, founded in 1925. Sabanci Holding is engaged in a wide variety of business activities through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in energy, banking, financial services, industrials, building materials, digital, and retail sectors. Sabanci Renewables is targeting to establish 3 GW of renewable portfolio in the U.S. by the end of 2030. With Cutlass II and Oriana Solar, Sabanci Renewables owns 504 MW of capacity. Learn more at sabanciclimatetech.com

