The Woodlands, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Brisken Group is pleased to announce a strategic evolution of its business structure to better support the expanding needs of global treasury and finance teams. In response to increasing demand for tailored treasury applications and scalable, intelligent platform services, the company is launching two distinct business units: Brisken Treasury Solutions and Brisken Cloud Services.

Brisken Treasury Solutions (BTS) is a dedicated business unit focused on delivering off-the-shelf, highly customizable treasury solutions powered by Brisken's OnePilot platform and SAP Treasury software. BTS brings together deep expertise in treasury business processes and SAP solutions (SAP Treasury and Risk Management, SAP Advanced Payment Management, SAP Cash Management, SAP Business AI, etc.) to create tailored offerings that address each client's unique requirements. By integrating intelligent automation, real-time data intelligence, and seamless user experiences, BTS empowers finance organizations with adaptable, future-ready tools that drive meaningful financial transformation.

To lead this new business, Eduardo Konarzewski has been appointed CEO of Brisken Treasury Solutions. Eduardo's strong track record in treasury management and digital transformation will be instrumental in advancing the company's specialized solutions and strengthening customer success.

Dirk Neumann will now serve as President and Group CEO of Brisken, overseeing the overall strategic direction. Dirk will focus on advancing Brisken Cloud Services, which, with Brisken OnePilot at its core, will continue to power the company's platform strategy, foster ecosystem innovation, and provide the scalable foundation to support Brisken Treasury Solutions' growth.

"These changes represent a clear commitment to our customers," said Dirk Neumann. "By sharpening our focus, we can invest more deeply in the areas that create the most value-advanced AI, agentic systems, and intelligent treasury solutions. Our goal is to move faster, serve smarter, and innovate with purpose."

Importantly, all existing services, partnerships, and support channels remain unchanged. The creation of these business units is designed to strengthen Brisken's ability to deliver seamless, future-ready customer experiences while driving innovation at scale.

About Brisken

Brisken is a global technology and services company empowering CFOs and treasury leaders to transform finance operations and unlock strategic value. Through its two business units-Brisken Treasury Solutions and Brisken Cloud Services-Brisken combines deep financial domain expertise, advanced AI capabilities, and platform innovation with a strong focus on agentic systems. This powerful combination helps enterprises streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and accelerate growth through intelligent automation and adaptable, future-ready solutions.

