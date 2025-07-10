Aviva Partners with Sønr to Accelerate Innovation and Drive Growth

LONDON, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviva, the UK's leading diversified insurer, has appointed Sønr to help drive its innovation strategy over the next two years. The partnership will see Sønr working closely with Aviva's central innovation team and business units across the company, leveraging its market intelligence platform and global research capabilities to identify opportunities.

Through this collaboration, Sønr will provide Aviva with real-time intelligence on emerging market and technology trends, track competitor activity, and scout the most promising tech companies to support Aviva's needs. The aim is to ensure Aviva stays ahead in a rapidly evolving insurance landscape by embracing cutting-edge innovation and venture clienting.

Industry Leaders on the Partnership

Matt Connolly, CEO of Sønr, commented:

"We're absolutely delighted to be working with Aviva. This partnership is another great example of the growing demand for the market intelligence we provide. The insurance industry is evolving fast, and there is a real appetite for better ways to engage with emerging technologies and new business models. Aviva is a company that truly understands the value of innovation, and we're excited to help strengthen its position at the forefront of the industry."

Arslan Hannani, Chief Innovation Officer at Aviva, added:

"Innovation and agility are instrumental in unlocking new opportunities as we continue to grow, helping us better serve our customers. Sønr's ability to deliver real-time market intelligence, track the latest developments, and connect us with the right tech companies globally will be invaluable as we accelerate the innovation already underway across Aviva. We're looking forward to working closely with them as we shape the future of insurance."

A Partnership Focused on Future Growth

Aviva is committed to innovation, ensuring it remains ahead of industry shifts and well positioned to capitalise on new opportunities.

By combining Aviva's expertise with Sønr's best-in-class data and research, the partnership aims to drive meaningful transformation across the business.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Connolly:

+44 (0)7788 711104

matt@sonr.global

Claire Jermany Grange:

+44 (0)7385 148681

About Aviva:

We are the UK's leading diversified insurer and we operate in the UK, Ireland and Canada. We also have international investments in India and China.

We help our 20.5 million customers make the most out of life, plan for the future, and have the confidence that if things go wrong we'll be there to put it right.

We have been taking care of people for more than 325 years, in line with our purpose of being 'with you today, for a better tomorrow'. In 2024, we paid £29.3 billion in claims and benefits to our customers.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2728870/Matt__Arslan.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aviva-partners-with-sonr-to-accelerate-innovation-and-drive-growth-302502518.html