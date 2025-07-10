YPO Elects Debby Carreau 2025-2026 Global Chairman

NEW YORK, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YPO, the global leadership community of chief executives in more than 150 countries, proudly announces the appointment of Debby Carreau as Global Chairman of the YPO Board of Directors, the organization's highest elected office.

Carreau officially began her one-year term on 1 July 2025, becoming the 74th member to hold this prestigious role. She succeeds YPO Chairman Emeritus Sofyan Almoayed.

"It is an honor to serve as YPO's global chairman and to give back to a community that has profoundly shaped my leadership journey," Carreau said. "As we celebrate YPO's 75th anniversary, I'm inspired by the bold new ideas and connections that continue to define this extraordinary organization. Together, we'll focus on shaping the future of leadership, by amplifying innovation, connection and purpose across our global community."

A member of the YPO Gold British Columbia and YPO Alberta Gold chapters, Carreau is the CEO and founder of Inspired HR, a human resources consultancy that supports over 300,000 employees across diverse industries. She also recently launched Stack HRo. Recognized as one of Canada's Most Powerful Women, Carreau is a respected human capital thought leader, serving on numerous corporate and nonprofit boards. She is also the author of The Mentor Myth, a guide to building meaningful careers through self-driven development.

Carreau joined YPO in 2011 and has held a variety of leadership positions, including deputy chairman, chair of the Global Conduct Committee, chair of the Compensation and HR Committee, and global board director from 2019-2023. She has also championed member experience across chapter, regional and network roles.

Over the course of her chairmanship, Carreau will focus on elevating new ideas as a driving force for leadership development and global connection. Now more than ever, in a rapidly shifting world, she seeks to empower leaders who can meet challenges head-on and lead their businesses and communities with clarity, courage and global vision. She will also pivot YPO toward its next 75 years of growth, relevance and global impact.

About YPO

YPO is the global leadership community of more than 35,000 chief executives in 150 countries who are driven by the shared belief that the world needs better leaders. Each of our members has achieved significant leadership success at a young age and is part of the YPO community throughout their life and career, driven by a commitment to lifelong learning and impact. Collectively, YPO members lead businesses and organizations contributing more than USD9 trillion in annual revenue and employ more than 22 million people globally. To learn more, visit ypo.org.

