Tetra Pak Recognized in U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Companies To Work For: Private Companies

DENTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Tetra Pak was named as a top company both overall and in manufacturing and agriculture for fulfilling employee needs.

U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, has named Tetra Pak one of the 2025-2026 Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies.

Tetra Pak was rated among the top privately owned companies overall and in manufacturing and agriculture on factors most heavily considered by job seekers during their employment search.

"We're honored to be recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a best company to work - both overall and in the manufacturing and agriculture category," said Seth Teply, president and CEO, Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada. "We believe that when we add value to the employee experience and create an environment where people can make an impact to be proud of, we are better able to protect what's good for all."

U.S. News' Best Companies to Work For ratings reflect the ever-changing sentiments impacting employee decision-making when evaluating the "best" company for them. These sentiments are examined by using factors that include quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"The job market is rapidly changing in the age of AI adoption, and job seekers understand the impact this shift will have on workplace culture and, subsequently, their quality of life and overall happiness," said U.S. News Vice President of Careers Carly Chase. "The list reveals private companies that scored high on multiple metrics that promote a positive work environment and everyday employee experience."

The Best Companies to Work For: Private Companies list features the top 277 companies out of 1,094 businesses evaluated across 14 industries. To calculate the ratings, U.S. News only considered privately owned companies with at least 5,000 employees that had at least 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2021 and 2024. Developed with insights from a panel of six experts, the methodology also factors in data, including employee sentiment and regulatory enforcement data, gathered from U.S. News' partners Revelio Labs and Good Jobs First.

