Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Nicolas Richard, President and Chief Operating Officer at Desjardins Global Asset Management and Frédérick Tremblay, Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions at Desjardins Investments, and their colleagues joined Luc Fortin, President & CEO, TMX Global Markets and Post Trade, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of the Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF (TSX: DMQC).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4dw8s53xsBU

The Desjardins Quebec Equity ETF is designed to meet a growing demand among investors for investment solutions rooted in their local economies. This gives them the option to make a concrete investment in publicly listed Quebec companies while diversifying their portfolios with a simple and competitive product.

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $487.9 billion as at March 31, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks in 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 56,100 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks, according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group is celebrating its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

For more information about Desjardins ETFs, refer to the fund manager's website at www.desjardinsETF.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258408

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange