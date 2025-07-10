Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Royalties Inc. (CSE: RI) (OTCID: ROYIF) or ("the Company") is pleased to announce launch of trading on the OTCID Market in the US. This allows the company to provide disclosure in an efficient manner into the US markets to share information with investors, brokers and regulators. Increasing the profile of the company's US trading symbol 'ROYIF' has already had a positive impact on trading in the United States, coinciding with the recent success in the lawsuit against Capstone Copper Corp. (TSX: CS) for a 2% NSR on the 'Portree claims' established in 2002, a portion of which has been in production at the Cozamin Mine since at least 2019 according to their public disclosure.

https://capstonecopper.com/operations/cozamin/

The OTCIDTM Basic Market is for companies that publish baseline information providing ongoing financial disclosure and a management certification, and verify their company profile for U.S. investors, brokers and regulators.

https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ROYIF/quote

About Royalties Inc.

Royalties Inc. owns a 100% interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR owned as a separate asset, on the Bilbao silver-zinc-lead project located in the State of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Royalties Inc. owns 88% of the outstanding shares of Minera Portree de Zacatecas, S.A. de C.V ("MPZ") which holds an asserted claim backed by a court approved judgment on June 16, 2025 to a 2% net smelter royalty established in 2002 on five mining concessions called the 'Portree claims', a portion of which is on the Mala Noche Footwall Zone(under the tailings pond), the main source of production at the Cozamin mine where Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone") has been mining since 2010. Capstone assigned this royalty to themselves without the knowledge or proper payment to MPZ, the longstanding and rightful owner, in August 2019. MPZ filed civil and criminal lawsuits in Zacatecas in 2021 to invalidate the contract to transfer ownership, which has now been officially supported by the court. Despite the MPZ's legal victory, the claim continues to be challenged by Capstone.

Royalties Inc. has a 2.9% stake in Music Royalties Inc. ("MRI"), which has acquired 31 cash-flowing catalogs and paid out over $11 million in dividends since 2019 from 7,000 songs generating a 7.2% annual yield.

For further information contact Royalties Inc. at www.royaltiesinc.com

Neither the CSE, nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of those terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to: sufficient capital and financing required in order to fulfill the Company's business plans and strategy may not be obtained as expected; that the Company will not be able to pay future dividends; and other risks related to the Company as disclosed in the documents filed on the Company's profile at SEDAR+ at www.SEDARplus.ca. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release and they are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258409

SOURCE: Royalties Inc.