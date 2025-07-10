CoreStack Inc.: CoreStack Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation With Azure Certified Software for Its NextGen Cloud Governance and Security Platform

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / CoreStack, a leading provider of NextGen Cloud Optimization, and Governance and Security, today announced it has earned the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation with Certified Software for Azure, recognizing the company's proven capabilities in delivering enterprise-grade SaaS solutions on Microsoft Azure.

This designation signifies that CoreStack's platform has met Microsoft's highest technical standards for architecture, security, and operational excellence, validating its ability to help customers achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance across FinOps, SecOps, CloudOps, and Well-Architected Framework Assessments.

"Achieving the Solutions Partner designation with Certified Software for Azure is a major milestone in our strategic alignment with Microsoft," said Trevor Lawless, Global Director of Cloud Alliances at CoreStack. "It underscores our commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions that help our partners and customers establish confidence in the cloud."

As a long-standing member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program (MAICPP), CoreStack is now positioned to deepen its co-sell engagement with Microsoft, access enhanced go-to-market benefits, and reach enterprise customers through the Microsoft commercial marketplace.

To learn more, visit www.corestack.io or find CoreStack on the Azure Marketplace.

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance and Security platform helping 750+ global enterprises manage over $2 billion in cloud spend. With continuous, autonomous, and scalable governance capabilities across security, compliance, operations, and cost, CoreStack empowers organizations to innovate with confidence. CoreStack is a strategic partner across Azure, AWS, GCP, and Oracle Cloud.

