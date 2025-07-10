Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
10.07.25 | 17:45
428,30 Euro
-0,30 % -1,30
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
428,00428,2017:46
428,00428,2017:45
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 17:02 Uhr
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CoreStack Inc.: CoreStack Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation With Azure Certified Software for Its NextGen Cloud Governance and Security Platform

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / CoreStack, a leading provider of NextGen Cloud Optimization, and Governance and Security, today announced it has earned the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation with Certified Software for Azure, recognizing the company's proven capabilities in delivering enterprise-grade SaaS solutions on Microsoft Azure.

CoreStack - A Microsoft Solutions Partner with Certified Software for Azure

CoreStack - A Microsoft Solutions Partner with Certified Software for Azure
CoreStack is a Microsoft Solutions Partner with Certified Software for Azure

This designation signifies that CoreStack's platform has met Microsoft's highest technical standards for architecture, security, and operational excellence, validating its ability to help customers achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance across FinOps, SecOps, CloudOps, and Well-Architected Framework Assessments.

"Achieving the Solutions Partner designation with Certified Software for Azure is a major milestone in our strategic alignment with Microsoft," said Trevor Lawless, Global Director of Cloud Alliances at CoreStack. "It underscores our commitment to delivering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions that help our partners and customers establish confidence in the cloud."

As a long-standing member of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program (MAICPP), CoreStack is now positioned to deepen its co-sell engagement with Microsoft, access enhanced go-to-market benefits, and reach enterprise customers through the Microsoft commercial marketplace.

To learn more, visit www.corestack.io or find CoreStack on the Azure Marketplace.

About CoreStack

CoreStack is an AI-powered NextGen Cloud Governance and Security platform helping 750+ global enterprises manage over $2 billion in cloud spend. With continuous, autonomous, and scalable governance capabilities across security, compliance, operations, and cost, CoreStack empowers organizations to innovate with confidence. CoreStack is a strategic partner across Azure, AWS, GCP, and Oracle Cloud.

Contact Information

Robert Ford
Chief Marketing Officer
robert.ford@corestack.io

.

SOURCE: CoreStack Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/corestack-achieves-microsoft-solutions-partner-designation-with-a-1047270

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.