Goslings Rum: Goslings Finest Tonic Water Wins Double Gold at the 2025 SIP Awards

HAMILTON, BM / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Goslings is proud to announce that Goslings Finest Tonic Water has been awarded the Double Gold Medal at the 2025 SIP Awards, the world's only internationally recognized spirits and mixers competition judged exclusively by consumers.

Now in its 17th year, the SIP Awards drew more than 1,300 entries from 47 countries, showcasing standout brands across a broad spectrum of spirits and mixers. Judged by 297 everyday drinks enthusiasts through a double-blind process, the competition offers a rare, unfiltered look at true consumer preference-free from industry bias.

Crafted to complement Goslings' renowned line of rums and elevate any cocktail experience, Goslings Finest Tonic Water impressed judges with its crisp balance, clean finish, and versatility. All entries were evaluated through a double-blind process and assessed on aroma, taste, and finish, making this Double Gold win a powerful endorsement of quality and craftsmanship.

"This award is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the consumer," said Malcolm Gosling Jr., President of Goslings Export Bermuda. "We've always believed that a great tonic should elevate the entire cocktail experience, and it's incredibly rewarding to see our Finest Tonic Water recognized among the best in the world."

The SIP Awards continue to offer brands valuable feedback and global credibility, with the Double Gold Medal representing one of the highest honors in the competition. For Goslings, a family brand with over 200 years of history, the win is both a celebration of tradition and a nod to innovation.

Introduced in 2024, Goslings Finest Tonic Waters are the newest additions to Goslings' quality line of mixers which are made for everyone, from professional bartenders to home mixologists. Zingy yet balanced, adventurous but appropriate for leisure, Finest Tonic Waters are available in three flavors that will be sure to enhance any cocktail. The 7.5oz cans are available in Original, Citrus, and Tropical, with a subtle hum of cardamom and ginger detectable in each variety, a through line that honors the brand's best-selling ginger beer while celebrating the flavors of Bermuda.

Goslings Finest Tonic Waters are available for purchase online at SamsClub.com and WebstaurantStore.com , and at retailers across the US (find a store at Goslings.com ). Please find high-resolution imagery of these products here . (SRP: $6.99/6 cans, 0% ABV)

Founded in Bermuda in 1806, Goslings is an eighth-generation, family-owned company best known for its flagship Black Seal Rum-the essential ingredient in Bermuda's signature cocktail, the Dark 'n Stormy®. Over the years, Goslings has grown into a globally recognized brand, offering a full portfolio of super-premium aged rums and award-winning mixers including its celebrated Stormy Ginger Beer, and new innovations like RTD Dark 'n Stormy® cocktails, Peach Stormy Ginger Beer, and Goslings Finest Tonic Waters. The company is proud to be the Official Rum of Leisure, the Official Rum of US Sailing, the PGA Championship, and the Ryder Cup-bringing island-inspired craftsmanship, camaraderie, and relaxation to the world's finest moments.

