Agent Boost Marketing Joins Forces with AmeriLife's Senior Market Advisors

Partnership creates geographic advantages aligned with SMA's strategic growth plan while diversifying the distribution of individual insurance products

NASHVILLE, TENN. AND CLEARWATER, FLA. / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Senior Market Advisors (SMA), a leading insurance marketing organization and an affiliate of AmeriLife , is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Agent Boost Marketing , a premier provider of marketing and technology solutions for insurance agents. This collaboration aims to enhance the capabilities and success of insurance agents by integrating Agent Boost's advanced tools and support services with Senior Market Advisors' extensive industry expertise and resources. Per the agreement, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

One of the key advantages of this partnership is Agent Boost's high-quality, technology-driven platform. The company leverages cutting-edge data analytics and digital marketing strategies to consistently generate a flow of potential clients, which is essential for driving business growth. Meanwhile, SMA's professional approach to agent support will be available to help navigate the complexities of the insurance market, offering expert guidance and advanced tools to close more sales effectively. This collaboration also provides SMA with a strategic geographic advantage, including a firmly established presence in the West, which aligns with SMA's broader strategic growth plan and future management needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with Agent Boost Marketing," said Joshua Borders, CEO, Senior Market Advisors. "This collaboration will empower SMA's affiliated agents with the tools and support they need to succeed in today's competitive insurance market. By combining our industry knowledge with Agent Boost's cutting-edge technology, we are confident that our agents will achieve greater success and provide even better service to their clients."

This alliance also focuses on comprehensive training and development. Agents will receive regular sales and business training, equipping them with the latest industry knowledge and best practices. The interactive Agent Training Center will serve as a valuable resource, providing ongoing education and professional development opportunities to help agents stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.

"Senior Market Advisors is a respected leader in the insurance industry, and we are excited to partner with them," said Dan Hardle, CEO of Agent Boost Marketing. "There are immense synergies that exist between our organizations, and our agents and agency partners are going to greatly benefit from the partnership."

The SMA partnership provides Agent Boost with access to AmeriLife's top-tier carrier contracts, which will expand product offerings and provide a greater runway for growth and expansion. SMA's robust marketing initiatives and consumer education programs will also help generate high-quality leads, driving more business to Agent Boost. The partnership also includes dedicated agent support and world-class training, which can significantly improve the skills and efficiency of Agent Boost's agents. SMA's innovative online enrollment platform streamlines the sales and enrollment process.

"We are thrilled to welcome Agent Boost to the expanding suite of services offered by Senior Market Advisors to our partners and their customers," said Scotty Elliott, Chief Distribution Officer, Health, at AmeriLife. "This partnership will deliver a unique and comprehensive approach to achieving success in a competitive market, fostering substantial business growth and customer satisfaction."

About Senior Market Advisors

Senior Market Advisors, an AmeriLife company, is a full-service field marketing organization that partners with insurance agencies and their teams of independent agents to provide educational information about Medicare solutions such as Medigap and Medicare Advantage, prescription drug plans, ACA health insurance plans, annuities, and final expense life insurance and a complete product portfolio of lead programs serving an agency's senior market sales needs. For more information, visit SeniorMarketAdvisors.com .

About Agent Boost Marketing

At Agent Boost, we are dedicated to your success. Our mission is to empower you with an evolving lead pipeline, innovative technology, and professional training, supporting agents across all 50 states and at various experience levels. With years of industry experience, we provide tailored solutions to enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction and have become a trusted partner in the broker community. Our agents receive regular training, mentorship, and specialized instruction on sales strategies and industry products from national leaders. At the heart of our business is a client-first approach, ensuring the highest level of care and service. Partner with Agent Boost to join a network of professionals making a difference, one policy at a time. For more information, visit AgentBoost.com .

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For over 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of over 300,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn .

