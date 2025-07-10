Over the past 12 months, solar power has become California's largest source of electricity, a trend likely to continue. From pv magazine USA Over the past year, solar generation surpassed natural gas to become California's leading source of electricity, a milestone expected to persist. Data from the U. S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), processed by Ember's US Electricity Data Explorer, shows that in the 12 months ending April 2025, solar generated 83. 1 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity, compared to 81. 6 TWh from natural gas. Image: Ember During that period, California generated ...

