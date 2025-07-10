Lost Sword will launch globally on July 10, including in North America and Europe, following its huge popularity in the Korean market

To celebrate surpassing 1 million pre-registrations, all participants will receive the 5-star character 'Guinevere' and 5-star pet 'Elizabeth' as special awards

The global grand launch features the debut of a new character, 'NEO Bedivere', along with an animated promotional video

Wemade Max (KRX: 101730, Independent Representative Directors Sohn Myun-seok and Lee Gil-hyung) has announced the global grand launch of its subculture mobile RPG, 'Lost Sword,' scheduled for July 10. The game is published by Wemade Max's subsidiary Wemade Connect (CEO Lee Ho-dae) and developed by Codecat (CEO Kim Je-hun).

'Lost Sword' global grand launch key visual (Image: Wemade Max)

Originally launched in Korea this January, 'Lost Sword' is a subculture mobile RPG that has garnered widespread acclaim for its high-quality gameplay, engaging characters, and dynamic visuals. Building on its domestic success, Wemade Max confirmed the grand launch of the global version in May, targeting key regions including North America and Europe.

A pre-registration campaign, held alongside the global release announcement, attracted over 1 million participants. As a token of appreciation, all pre-registrants will receive major in-game rewards on July 10. The rewards include diamonds and gold, the 5-star healer character 'Guinevere,' and the 5-star pet 'Elizabeth,' unlocked as a bonus for surpassing the 1 million milestone.

Wemade Connect has also introduced a new 5-star character, 'NEO Bedivere,' and released an animated promotional video showcasing the character's backstory. The video follows 'Bedivere,' the guardian of 'Elizabeth,' who transforms into 'NEO Bedivere' during her journey to overcome the threats facing the main cast.

Song Moon-ha, Business Director at Wemade Connect, said, "We have prepared a wide array of rewards and updates in response to the strong interest generated during the pre-registration period. With high-quality illustrations and optimized gameplay, Lost Sword is expected to strongly appeal to subculture fans worldwide."

More information about 'Lost Sword' is available on the official website and through its social media channels, including X, YouTube, Discord, Facebook, TikTok, and Reddit.

