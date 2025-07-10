Company recognized for its Vision and Execution, driven by AI innovation that is redefining observability through intelligent automation

ScienceLogic®, a leader in intelligent automation and observability, today announced that it has been named a Visionary in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. This marks the company's first appearance in the report and, to ScienceLogic, highlights its strategic direction, innovation velocity, and ability to execute in a rapidly evolving observability landscape.

ScienceLogic demonstrates its technical foresight through innovative offerings like the Skylar AI Suite, which support organizations on their path to Autonomic IT. These solutions go beyond basic observability by providing unified multi-vendor visibility across IT infrastructure, applications and LLMs, full-stack awareness, and business service context-augmented by AI-driven automation to reduce toil and improve IT responsiveness.

With an emphasis on event intelligence and AI-driven operations, Skylar empowers organizations to automate complex IT workflows more intelligently. The platform offers robust observability and automation capabilities, providing end-to-end visibility across diverse environments. Its agentless monitoring approach allows IT teams to manage multi-vendor infrastructure through a single, unified interface, streamlining operations and reducing complexity.

"Being named a Visionary by Gartner affirms our belief that AI-driven, automated operations will be at the core of tomorrow's enterprise IT environments," said Dave Link, CEO and co-founder of ScienceLogic. "We've spent years reimagining how observability and automation work together-and we believe this recognition reflects our team's commitment to making that future real every day for our customers and global partners."

ScienceLogic's solutions include:

The ScienceLogic AI Platform: An adaptive, hosting-agnostic platform that combines comprehensive data ingestion (e.g. metrics, events, logs, unstructured data) with LLM-fueled correlation and reasoning to provide full-stack, multi-cloud awareness. Built on a unified codebase, it supports SaaS, hybrid, and on-premises environments-including a FedRAMP-certified SaaS offering that delivers 99.95% uptime and handles trillions of telemetry events monthly-all with the scalability to proactively prevent, detect, and mitigate developing incidents. Integrated automation streamlines workflows across complex environments. Robust compliance provides configuration backup and recovery capabilities.

Skylar Automated Root Cause Analysis (RCA): Skylar RCA uses proprietary, unsupervised machine learning techniques to distill anomalies from potentially millions of lines of log data to rapidly and accurately understand likely root cause of issues-enabling faster, more confident incident response.

Skylar Analytics: By combining deep data exploration and visualization with machine learning, Skylar Analytics allows teams to detect anomalies, proactively prevent issues, and surface strategic insights that empower better decision-making.

Skylar Advisor: Built on a highly tuned AI model, Skylar Advisor delivers a radically new experience for the IT professional. Highly personalized and tailored to the IT users' role and preferences, Advisor serves as an expert companion that can not only advise but take action (via Agents) on the users' behalf to ensure unprecedented IT availability and agility.

"In my opinion, this recognition reflects our multi-year strategy to combine comprehensive visibility, AI, and automation into a unified platform," said Michael Nappi, Chief Product Officer at ScienceLogic. "Skylar AI is already helping customers shift from reactive firefighting to proactive, self-healing operations-and this is just the beginning."

In addition to the Gartner report, ScienceLogic was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: AIOps Platforms, Q2 2025, for its strategic vision in transforming IT operations through agentic AI. ScienceLogic has also won numerous awards for its platform and solutions, including CRN Cloud 100, Stevie American Business Awards, and AI Breakthrough Awards.

Access a copy of the Gartner report here. For more information on how the ScienceLogic AI Platform and Skylar AI Suite support self-managing systems and observability capabilities, visit: https://sciencelogic.com/.

