10.07.2025 17:26 Uhr
Payroll4Construction Simplifies Multi-State Payroll for Construction Companies

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Payroll4Construction, the industry's leading construction-specific payroll service and a part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, offers specialized payroll processing services for contractors working across, or looking to work across, state lines.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, it's currently recommended that contractors maintain a 9.3-month project backlog (73% of ideal levels). Multi-state work presents great opportunities for construction companies needing to add to their annual workload.

Key benefits of multi-state jobs include:

  • Access to bigger projects and more diverse work in new markets

  • Ability to hire skilled workers from different regions to strengthen your team

  • Business stability through varied income sources during slow periods

  • Efficient operations using the same proven processes across all locations

However, the article does state that some of the biggest challenges contractors face when working in other states are tax compliance, local wage regulations, employee residency and accurate record-keeping. To help contractors take on these projects, the article suggests outsourcing payroll services, like Payroll4Construction, to handle the "nitty-gritty details" of multi-state payroll.

Key features contractors should look for in a construction payroll company include tax filing for all 50 states, compliance monitoring, free certified payroll reports, union tracking and multiple rates, states, and trades on a single timecard.

Payroll4Construction specifically allows contractors to focus on what they do best - building the country - while the complexities of multi-state payroll are handled by experts who understand the industry's unique requirements.

Want to learn more about how Payroll4Construction can help you expand across state lines? Check out the full article here.

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811 5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: Payroll4Construction



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/payroll4construction-simplifies-multi-state-payroll-for-construct-1047022

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
