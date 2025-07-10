UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT: Ubisoft General Shareholders' Meeting, July 10, 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, July 10, 2025 - The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Ubisoft was held on 10 July 2025 in Paris and was chaired by Yves Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

At this meeting, the shareholders present or represented held an aggregate of 59.85% of outstanding shares.

All resolutions were approved by a large majority, showcasing the broad support of the shareholders in Ubisoft's strategy.

In particular, the shareholders voted for the appointments of two new independent directors, Axelle Lemaire and André Loesekrug-Pietri who have demonstrated leadership as well as expertise in Technology and Public Affairs. Axelle Lemaire, who formerly served as Secretary of State for Innovation and Digital Affairs in the French Government, is currently a member of the Executive Committee at Sopra Steria in charge of Corporate Responsibility, and brings a unique combination of public policy expertise, digital innovation leadership and CSR. André Loesekrug-Pietri, currently President and Chief Scientist Officer of the Joint European Disruption Initiative, has previously held senior positions in government, entrepreneurship, industry and private equity, including 10 years in China. He is a leader at the forefront of European technology sovereignty with significant Finance expertise. Ubisoft welcomes them to its Board of Directors and looks forward to benefiting from their respective experiences, which will contribute to support Ubisoft's strategy and its transformation over the coming years. The Board expresses its gratitude for the many years of service of the two outgoing independent directors, Laurence Hubert-Moy and Corinne Fernandez-Handelsman.

The vote also led to the renewals of Claude France, Ubisoft's Lead Independent Director and Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee, as well as the mandates of Christian Guillemot and Michel Guillemot.

Ubisoft thanks the shareholders who attended the General Meeting for their valuable contributions to the discussions.

The results of the vote on each resolution will be available on the Company's website ( www.ubisoft.com ).

