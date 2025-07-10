Black Book Research: Independent Practices Delay Critical Tech Upgrades as Federal EHR Deadlines and Cyber Risks Loom

Majority Postpone Compliance, Security, and AI Investment According to New National Poll - Black Book

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / As new federal TEFCA and interoperability mandates take effect and healthcare cyberattacks reach record highs in 2025, independent physician practices are facing mounting risks from significant gaps in electronic health record (EHR) readiness, according to a new Black Book Research survey. The findings, based on input from hundreds of independent practices across the U.S., highlight a pattern of technology avoidance that could threaten operational sustainability, regulatory compliance, and patient care.

Key findings:

93% of independent practices admit they are deliberately postponing investments in interoperability and mandatory TEFCA compliance, citing complexity and prohibitive costs.

88% have not implemented critical cybersecurity upgrades, heightening vulnerability to cyberattacks and data breaches.

85% express skepticism toward AI-powered clinical decision support, with concerns centered on workflow disruption and uncertain effectiveness.

81% are delaying remote patient monitoring (RPM) integration, pointing to unclear reimbursement and increased administrative burden.

95% believe basic patient portal features are sufficient, resisting enhancements that could significantly improve patient engagement.

"These findings reveal a widening gap between what's required and what's being prioritized," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "With new federal requirements for data sharing and a surge in ransomware attacks on small providers in 2025, delaying EHR and security investments could put independent practices at risk of noncompliance, financial penalties, and competitive disadvantage. Despite these risks, most independent practices are choosing to focus on initiatives that provide rapid financial return such as value-based care contracting and documentation simplification over investments in future-proofing their technology."

About Black Book Research

Black Book conducts independent, unbiased surveys of healthcare technology users and stakeholders to identify high-performing vendors and services. Since 2010, Black Book has polled over 3.3 million healthcare professionals, providing vendor-agnostic insights into IT and operational performance across hospitals, health plans, and physician organizations. Black Book maintains no financial affiliations, subscription relationships, or sponsorships with vendors. For media inquiries, data licensing, or detailed vendor scorecards, contact research@blackbookmarketresearch.com. Download complimentary industry research at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com.

