Joint Project Boosts Ukraine's Energy Security and Reliable Fuel Supply

Westinghouse Electric Company and JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom," Ukraine's national nuclear power company, signed an agreement at the Ukraine Recovery Conference to jointly pursue final fuel assembly capability in Ukraine. This cooperation deepens the partnership between both companies around security of fuel supply for Ukraine's nuclear fleet, leveraging the Westinghouse VVER fuel solution, the only fully Western VVER fuel offering.

Petro Kotin, Acting CEO of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom," and Aziz Dag, Westinghouse Senior Vice-President of Global BWR and VVER Fuel Business, signed the declaration in the presence of Ukraine's Minister of Energy, German Galuschenko The agreement confirms the intention to establish an assembly line for VVER-1000 fuel elements at the facilities of Energoatom's affiliate AtomEnergoMash. It is expected that the final agreement will be signed in the near future.

Earlier this year, Westinghouse approved AtomEnergoMash as a qualified supplier for the manufacturing of top and bottom nozzles for Westinghouse's VVER-1000 fuel assemblies in Ukraine, paving the way for this new advanced fuel assembly capability in the country.

"We are continuing our path to establishing our nuclear fuel assembly line in Ukraine by implementing advanced Westinghouse technologies. I am very grateful to our partners for their trust, based on many years of successful cooperation. Step by step, Energoatom is moving towards becoming the centre of nuclear energy in Eastern Europe," said Petro Kotin, head of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom".

"We are proud to extend our strong partnership and shared commitment to energy security in Ukraine," said Tarik Choho, Westinghouse Nuclear Fuel President. "Westinghouse has an excellent track record of VVER nuclear fuel design used in VVER-1000 and VVER-440 nuclear power plants in Ukraine, with two decades of exceptional operational performance. Our best-in-class fuel assemblies help Ukraine and other countries reduce their dependence on Russian nuclear fuel supply chains and advance a carbon-free future."

Besides providing Ukraine's existing nuclear fleet with its industry-leading fuel, Westinghouse has committed to build nine AP1000 reactors in Ukraine. The AP1000 reactor is the only operating advanced Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. There are six AP1000 reactors currently setting operational performance and availability records worldwide, with twelve reactors under construction and six more under contract. There will be 18 units based on AP1000 technology in operation globally by the end of the decade. The AP1000 technology has also been selected for nuclear energy programs in Poland and Bulgaria and is also under consideration at multiple other sites in Europe, the United Kingdom and North America.

