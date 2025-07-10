FAN EXPO Dallas: Dallas FAN FESTIVAL 2025 Returns to North Texas for Two-Day Pop Culture Celebration

First Guests Announced for October Event at the Irving Convention Center

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Dallas FAN?FESTIVAL, the must-attend fall event for comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, gaming, and cosplay fans, will take over the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas on Saturday, October 4 (10?AM-7?PM) and Sunday, October 5, 2025 (10?AM-5?PM). Dallas FAN FESTIVAL features programming that celebrates the vibrant pop culture community thriving in North Texas and beyond and invites fans to explore a vibrant playground of fandoms.

Attendees can expect:

Celebrity Guests including William Daniels from Knight Rider ; Ed Begley Jr. and Bonnie Bartlett from St. Elsewhere ; Sid Krofft and Kathy Coleman from Land of the Lost ; Sam Jones from Flash Gordon ; Debbe Dunning from Home Improvement ; and Greg Evigan from B.J. and the Bears

Voice Actors including Margaret Kerry from Peter Pan ; François Chau, Ernie Reyes Jr., Robbie Rist, Brian Tochi, Kenn Scott from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ; and Irene Bedard from Pocahontas

Selfies & Autographs - Snag access to exclusive opportunities to meet your heroes on the show floor

Immersive Panels & Events - Engage with industry creators, watch live Q&As, join cosplay contests, discover anime & horror sessions, gaming zones, and a Sci-Fi & Fantasy hub

Shop FAN EXPO Marketplace - Browse exclusive pop culture merch and collectibles from comics, anime, gaming, and more

Community Zone & Fan Meetups - Connect with fellow fans through dedicated meetups, interactive activities, and more

"Bringing Dallas FAN FESTIVAL back to North Texas year-over-year is an indication of the passion of this incredible community," said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO HQ. "We get to reconnect fans with their favorite creators, characters, and each other in a vibrant and immersive setting. This year's festival promises even more unforgettable moments-whether you're meeting legendary guests, showcasing cosplay talent, or discovering the latest in comics, anime, and gaming. It's a must-attend event for fans of all ages."

Tickets ON SALE NOW:

Weekend Passes: $39 ADVANCE (Regular $49)

Adult Single Day Passes (13+): Saturday $25 ADVANCE and Sunday $20 ADVANCE

Child Passes (6-12): $10

Family Passes: Saturday $60 ADVANCE and Sunday $50 ADVANCE

DETAILS: Dallas FAN FESTIVAL runs Saturday, October 4, and Sunday, October 5, 2025

Saturday, October 4, from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, October 5, from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

The Irving Convention Center is located at 500 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ:

With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts nearly one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Canada, FAN EXPO Boston, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, VidCon and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available here on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information.

CONTACT:

Dana Cobb

FAN EXPO Dallas/The Vokol Group

dana@thevokolgroup.com

972.955.9747

