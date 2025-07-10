Poland's solar capacity neared 22 GW at the end of March, according to figures from the country's Institute of Renewable Energy. There are currently 532 solar projects with a capacity equalling 950 MW with valid building permits. Poland's solar capacity reached 21,994 MW by the end of the first quarter of 2025, according to a new report from the country's Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej (IEO). The figure means 637 MW of solar was added across Q1 2025, building on the 21,157 MW deployed by the end of last year. IEO's Photovoltaic market in Poland 2025 report says the structure of the country's ...

