Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, today announces that it has obtained a key certification for its H-UKR 0% clinker cement in the United States, which is also recognized in Saudi Arabia.

After several months of testing and trials at the University of Miami, H-UKR cement has been certified as compliant with ASTM C1157, the 'Standard Performance Specification for Hydraulic Cement.' This benchmark standard in the United States evaluates cements solely based on their performance (strength, durability, setting time, expansion) regardless of their composition. Unlike traditional standards based on standard formulations, ASTM C1157 allows innovative cements such as H-UKR to be certified according to strict strength and durability criteria.

H-UKR cement is now officially recognized as a hydraulic cement that complies with the GU (General Use) category of ASTM C1157. It can therefore be used in all general construction applications, whether structural or non-structural: roads, bridges, road structures, precast elements, shotcrete, ready-mixed concrete, architectural prefabrication and soil stabilization. It highlights its exceptional resistance to aggressive environments.

A globally recognized certification

This is the first time in the world that a 0% clinker cement has obtained this internationally recognized certification. It paves the way for direct marketing in the US market and is fully in line with the company's development strategy in this region through a licensing agreement with its partner Hoffmann Green USA. Also valid in Saudi Arabia, where the ASTM standard applies, this certification represents a strategic advance in this other key market for Hoffmann Green, alongside its local partner, the Shurfah Group.

This certification strengthens the credibility of H-UKR cement in ongoing discussions with potential partners, as ASTM standards are the global benchmark for quality and safety in the industry.

Obtaining ASTM C1157 certification is the first step in a broader testing program and is part of a validation process that is already well underway in Europe. It confirms Hoffmann Green's commitment to transforming the construction industry worldwide in a sustainable way.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "This international technical recognition marks a decisive step forward in our certification process, which is part of a broader ambition to expand the applications of our 0% clinker cement through continuous innovation. It validates the reliability and sustainability of our technology on a global scale, in accordance with the most demanding standards. With this certification, H-UKR has confirmed itself as a game changer technology capable of profoundly transforming an industry that has remained unchanged for more than two centuries."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

