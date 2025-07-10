M-KOPA

M-KOPA-branded smartphones surpass 1 million sales in first year



10-Jul-2025 / 18:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Leading fintech launches own smartphone range, proving affordable, high-quality devices embedded with financial services LONDON, England, July 10, 2025/APO Group/ -- Leading emerging markets fintech M-KOPA ( www.M-KOPA.com ) has surpassed 1 million sales of its branded smartphones within just 12 months of launch. M-KOPA's smartphones represent a fundamental shift in how devices drive financial inclusion for every day earners across Africa. Unlike traditional smartphones that simply connect users to the internet, M-KOPA's devices are also embedded with the company's Smart Money Platform offering of health insurance, affordable credit and device protection. With an M-KOPA smartphone, customers can transform their financial circumstances, build successful businesses, and achieve economic goals. M-KOPA produces its branded devices at its assembly plant in Nairobi, which has grown to become the largest smartphone factory in Africa by volume. The company has created over 400 new jobs since establishing the assembly factory in 2023 and achieved ISO 9001 quality certification in 2024. Since launching the flagship X20 last year, M-KOPA has expanded its device offering with a comprehensive range including the X2, M10 and S34 models. Additional models will be released in the second half of 2025. M-KOPA branded devices are now available exclusively via M-KOPA's sales agents across Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. Commenting on the milestone, Jesse Moore, CEO and Co-Founder of M-KOPA, said: "Selling 1 million M-KOPA smartphones within 12 months demonstrates the trust that customers have in our brand and reputation for both quality and innovation. We are not just selling affordable smartphones: we're selling financial inclusion tools that transform lives." M-KOPA's positive impact is measured and published annually at https://apo-opa.co/4llVs4o . Distributed by APO Group on behalf of M-KOPA. Download Image: https://apo-opa.co/4lLwNWU Media Contact: Reatile Tekateka Director of Communications & External Affairs (e): press@m-kopa.com (m): +254 (0) 748 427 259 About M-KOPA: M-KOPA is a UK-headquartered emerging market fintech that provides financed smartphones and digital financial services to every day earners. Operating in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and Uganda, M-KOPA has reached over 6 million customers to date. For more information contact visit: www.M-KOPA.com



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



