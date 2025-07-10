Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
WKN: A1J7MH | ISIN: GB00B7W0XJ61 | Ticker-Symbol: 0D0
Frankfurt
10.07.25 | 08:04
2,220 Euro
-0,40 % -0,009
BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10

BlackRock American Income Trust plc

LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468
Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details ofthe person discharging managerial responsibilities /person closely associated

a)

Name

David Barron

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock American Income Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300WWOCXSC241W468

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p each (shares)


GB00B7W0XJ61

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares through a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP).

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.957211

177

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

Date of the transaction

2025-07-08

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)



Release
© 2025 PR Newswire
