The partnership addresses tighter production budgets while maintaining quality standards for advertising agencies, production houses, international brands, and solo content creators.

Responding to Industry Evolution

"Production budgets are getting tighter, and we need to work more closely together with different partners in the industry to stay relevant," said Koedding. The partnership creates an "infrastructure layer" that provides production support when agencies, production houses, or solo creators encounter projects beyond their capabilities.

Comprehensive Production Support

The partnership combines Wave Films' production service expertise with Shooting Gallery Asia's studio space and infrastructure, as well as True Colour Media's equipment and technical capabilities. When advertising agencies, production houses, or solo creators need additional crew members, advanced equipment, or special locations, the partnership provides the necessary resources without competing for client relationships.

Proven Network and Reliability

Wave Films brings established relationships with Singapore's freelance production community, government authorities, location owners, and other partners and vendors, allowing for smooth production processes. "We've built strong relationships with freelance crew and talent over the years. We can simply pick up the phone and call people we trust to deliver quality work," said Koedding.

This eliminates uncertainty when agencies, production houses, or solo creators need to assemble crews for unfamiliar production scales.

Unified Service Approach

"In the end, it's all about supporting a production, whether it's an agency, a production house, a brand directly, or a solo content creator," Koedding noted. The collaboration strengthens Singapore's position as a production hub by providing scalable support infrastructure while maintaining international production standards.

About Wave Films: Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Singapore, Wave Films specializes in film, TV, and commercial production services. The company provides production support and fixer services across Southeast Asia, with operations in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

About True Colour Media Group: Established in 2014, True Colour Media Group (TCM) has evolved beyond equipment rental to become a comprehensive production partner across Southeast Asia. The company provides equipment and technical support for productions and virtual productions, while also nurturing talent through film grants and feature financing to empower the next generation of storytellers.

About Shooting Gallery Asia: Established in 1987 as a commercial photography studio, Shooting Gallery Asia has become one of Singapore's largest and most sought-after creative facilities. Operating as a one-stop creative shop, the company offers photography, TVC, and film production, production support, and digital imaging services from their 22,000 sq ft fully equipped Singapore headquarters, with additional operations in Shanghai and Indonesia.

