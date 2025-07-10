BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 10
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0008910555
Issuer Name
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
RBC Europe Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
09-Jul-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
10-Jul-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
4.652614
0.000000
4.652614
3574039
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
7.723495
0.000000
7.723495
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0008910555
3574039
4.652614
Sub Total 8.A
3574039
4.652614%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
RBC Europe Limited
RBC Europe Limited Nominees
4.641863
4.641863%
RBC Europe Limited
The Corporation Of Lloyds
0.010751
0.010751%
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Figures based on total voting rights of 76,817,864 as per 9th July 2025
The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements.
12. Date of Completion
10th July 2025
13. Place Of Completion
Newcastle upon Tyne
Contact Name:
Kevin Mayger, for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary
Contact Telephone Number: 0207 743 1098
Date: 10 July 2025