Truelio Announces Changes to Its Corporate Leadership Team

Leadership Restructuring Positions Company for Accelerated Growth and Deeper Partner Engagement

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Truelio, a premier brand experience solutions partner, announced today several updates to its corporate leadership team, headlined by the appointment of Tracy Murgash as company president. Murgash will continue in her role as chief operating officer while assuming the additional responsibility of president.

"Tracy is a rare blend of strategic clarity and operational excellence," said John Kauffman, chief executive officer of Truelio. "She's been instrumental in shaping Truelio's evolution, operations infrastructure and organizational momentum, and her leadership will be critical as we continue scaling and preparing for our next stage of growth."

In her expanded role, Murgash will oversee company-wide execution and performance, with a focus on business diversification, client retention and operational efficiency. She will work closely with Truelio's executive leadership to continue to advance the company's "Great Place to Work" culture while driving sustainable revenue growth. "I'm excited about this next chapter for Truelio. With a strong leadership team in place, our entire organization is poised for meaningful growth, deeper client impact and continued innovation in the way we deliver value," said Murgash.

The company also announced two additional strategic changes to its leadership structure:

Randy Dawson will be transitioning from his role as chief marketing officer to the newly established position of chief client officer where he will focus on deepening key client relationships and empowering Truelio's account teams to deliver greater strategic value.

Brian Fallers will assume the role of chief marketing officer while continuing his responsibilities of chief brand officer. In this expanded leadership capacity, Fallers will lead Truelio's full marketing ecosystem from market engagement and thought leadership to partner collaboration, business development, creative delivery and brand innovation.

"These changes are part of our ongoing effort to align leadership with our strategic priorities and deliver exceptional client value that reflects who we are and where we're headed," added Kauffman. "We're excited about Randy and Brian's new leadership roles within the organization. This shift allows Randy to focus on what he does best - driving client strategy and ensuring brand integrity across some of our most strategic relationships. His institutional knowledge and relationship instincts will be invaluable as we enter this next chapter. Brian's vision for Truelio and approach to storytelling will keep the company moving forward in all the right ways. He brings deep, cross-industry marketing leadership experience from building integrated campaigns and digital ecosystems to positioning complex brands for growth. His ability to blend creativity with strategic insight is exactly what we need as we expand our voice and value in the marketplace. We're also fortunate to have Brian Benavides, our chief technology officer, whose leadership in technology innovation and enterprise security has been instrumental in helping Truelio achieve SOC 2 Type 2 compliance. His consistent and collaborative mindset are essential to supporting the executive team and collectively powering Truelio's next phase of growth."

About Truelio

Truelio is a leading brand experience solutions partner specializing in branding, digital marketing and technology solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with a growing presence across the U.S., we are a team of creative strategists, brand specialists and digital innovators dedicated to transforming brands through meaningful experiences. For over two decades, our partnership-driven culture and strategic approach have helped some of the world's top brands inspire growth, foster engagement and create lasting impact for employees and customers alike. Learn more about our expertise and full suite of solutions at truelio.com.

