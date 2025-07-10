Glow Sauna Studios Expands to California, Bringing Infrared & Light Therapies to the Inland Empire

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Glow Sauna Studios, a fast-growing wellness brand known for premium full spectrum infrared sauna and red light therapy experiences, is proud to announce its expansion into California, beginning in Chino. This marks a major milestone for the brand as it enters one of the most wellness-driven states in the country.

Infrared saunas are celebrated for their numerous health benefits; such as detoxification, improved circulation, skin rejuvenation, muscle recovery, and weight loss. Glow Sauna Studios provides a modern, elevated take on traditional wellness, offering private suites with cutting-edge infrared sauna, light therapy, and halotherapy allowing guests to unwind and recharge in a personalized, spa-like environment.

Leading the California expansion are Camille and Adam Trujillo, Ontario residents in the architectural landscape industry. Sharing a passion for design and a commitment to improving their community, they saw a unique opportunity to bring meaningful, restorative services home.

"As parents and professionals, it can be hard to prioritize wellness," said Camille. "Seeing the positive impact red light therapy had on my health inspired me to bring this experience to others. Glow Sauna Studios represents the intersection of self-care, science, and community. We are proud to be bringing that to Chino."

Founder Josh Terzo sees California as a key chapter in the brand's national growth story. "California is a landmark state for Glow Sauna Studios. The residents have an incredible awareness of and commitment to wellness, making it a natural home for the services we offer." He added, "we are pleased to welcome the Inland Empire to Glow and be a part of such a vibrant, health-conscious community."

The Chino location is set to open in late Q4 2025, with additional California studios on the horizon. Glow remains committed to making self-care accessible and empowering healthier, more balanced lives.

Glow Sauna Studios is on the lookout for visionary entrepreneurs eager to own and manage multiple locations in this booming market. For more information about this exciting franchise opportunity, please visit https://glowfranchise.com or contact us at franchise@glowsaunastudios.com

About Glow Sauna Studios

Glow Sauna Studios is a health and wellness franchise that provides cutting-edge infrared saunas, red, green, and blue light therapy, halotherapy and related services aimed at enhancing community well-being in beautifully designed studios with private suites. With a strong emphasis on personalization, design, and results, Glow helps clients prioritize their health in a way that feels both modern and indulgent. Committed to delivering top-notch services and revitalizing experiences, Glow Sauna Studios operates locations nationwide.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Josh Terzo

President & Founder

Glow Sauna Studios

Email: jterzo@glowsaunastudios.com

SOURCE: Glow Sauna Studios

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glow-sauna-studios-expands-to-california-bringing-infrared-and-light-1047467