Century Partners Real Estate Inc.: Panthers Petroleum Expands Footprint by Over 30% in First Half of 2025

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Panthers Petroleum is on a continued growth phase, having acquired 8 new locations in various markets across Texas, primarily in Houston. The latest acquisitions bring the company to a total of 32 locations, realizing growth of over 30% in its store footprint since the beginning of 2025.

A gas station operated by Panthers Petroluem in Spring, Texas.

The company has an aggressive growth plan to grow to 50-55 stores by the end of 2025.

"We've stayed extremely busy through the beginning of the year," shared CEO Chaudhry Ayaz. "We're building a whole ecosystem around delivering fuel, supplies and merchandise to our stores," said Ayaz. "Wherever we can extract value through vertical integration, we are taking that step," he added.

"For example, we've launched Panthers Transportation, which is our fuel delivery arm to supply our own stores with fuel as well as other operators. This is a key element of improving our operating margins and diversifying income streams."

In the next few months, the company plans to acquire a wholesale operation to supply its stores in Texas with food and merchandise.

"By keeping operations in-house, we are able to keep costs down, improve margins, and grow the business at a faster pace. Building direct relationships with suppliers is a key element of that strategy," said Ayaz.

The company has also taken its construction and rehab operations in-house.

"Because so many of our sites are second-generation and in need of physical refreshes, we're doing our own construction work in-house and additionally providing that service to other operators that need it."

Finally, the company has acquired a cookie concept and a Mediterranean concept that will operate in the company's existing deli spaces.

The company's growth has been financed in large part through sale-leaseback, with services provided by Joshua Berger of Century Partners Real Estate Inc.

"Panthers Petroleum is a shining example of just how effective our funding strategy can be for expanding operators," said Berger.

"We are working with operators of all sizes and verticals across the nation to help them expand through our capital solutions, and Panthers Petroleum's momentum is impressive, due in no small part to its management team's diligent eye towards efficient operations."

