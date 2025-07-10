LakePoint Sports and Major League Baseball Hit It Out of the Park With All-Star Week Campaign

Nation's Premier Travel and Youth Sports Destination Teams Up with Major League Baseball to Deliver Once-in-a-Lifetime Experiences for Athletes, Families, and Fans

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / LakePoint Sports, the premier travel and youth sports destination in the nation, is teaming up with Major League Baseball (MLB) to bring families, athletes, and fans closer than ever to the magic of MLB All-Star Week in Atlanta.

This exciting collaboration underscores LakePoint's mission to create extraordinary guest experiences and lifelong memories - uniting the power of sports, family fun, and industry-leading partnerships.

"LakePoint Sports exists to inspire and elevate every moment our guests spend with us," said Greg Barckhoff, VP Partnerships, Marketing and Media at LakePoint Sports. "By teaming up with Major League Baseball, we're giving families and fans access to one of the most iconic celebrations in sports. This is about more than just games-it's about shared experiences, unforgettable memories, and being part of baseball history."

As part of this groundbreaking partnership, LakePoint Sports will connect guests to a lineup of can't-miss events during All-Star Week:

MLB All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria (July 12-15): A four-day baseball festival where fans of all ages can dive into interactive exhibits, meet MLB legends, snag exclusive memorabilia, and immerse themselves in the electrifying All-Star atmosphere.

HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 11): Held at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves, this philanthropic and educational showcase highlights elite student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs). It's a celebration of Black baseball excellence - honoring history, inspiring future stars, and giving fans a front-row seat to witness greatness.

MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game (July 12): Watch celebrities, pro athletes, and baseball icons face off in a fan-favorite matchup packed with laughs, big hits, and magical moments that are sure to delight the entire family.

With millions of guests visiting LakePoint Sports each year, this partnership reinforces its role as a gateway to unforgettable experiences beyond the field. It's part of a broader commitment to elevating the guest journey - from premier sporting events to one-of-a-kind activations with the most powerful brands in the world.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, so fans are encouraged to act fast to secure their spot at these iconic events. Secure your spot here: https://www.mlb.com/all-star/tickets?partnerID=allstarweek_localmedia_lakepoint_2025

For more information about LakePoint Sports and its campaign with MLB, visit LakePointSports.com.

