Premium mobility provider earns #2 spot on prestigious list, continues rise in industry rankings

SIXT, a global leader in premium mobility services, has once again earned high praise from savvy travelers, ranking #2 onTravel Leisure's Readers' 5 Favorite Car Rental Companies of 2025. This marks the second consecutive year SIXT has landed among the top five, maintaining its #2 spot with an improved Reader Score of 79.84, up from 79.28 in 2024.

Now in its 29th year, Travel Leisure's "World's Best Awards" celebrates excellence across the travel industry as voted by readers. In this year's survey, SIXT was recognized for its premium fleet, exceptional customer service, and seamless rental experience. One reader called SIXT a "bright spot in the industry," while another called the company their "favorite rental agency. Customer service is the best in the business, their fleet is new, and car selection is far superior."

Underscoring the company's reputation as a trusted mobility provider in North America and around the globe, this latest accolade follows SIXT being named #1 Rental Car Company in America as part of the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The annual awards spotlight the best in travel and hospitality, as voted by readers.

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America: "This recognition further underscores SIXT's commitment to delivering a modern, customer-first approach to car rental. Travelers continue to choose SIXT for its premium vehicle selection, seamless booking experience, and best-in-class customer service. These rankings reflect the feedback of our customers and the dedication of our teams to delivering an unmatched rental experience at every step."

In just a little over a decade, the United States has become the most important growth market for SIXT. Today, SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 25 states, employs more than 2,000 team members, and now serves 51 of the most important airports across the country. In addition, by launching operations in Canada in 2022, SIXT is tapping into another billion-dollar market that also offers potential for synergies with its U.S. operations.

Recent branch openings include Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Hollywood, FL; Miami Dadeland Mall, New York City Brooklyn, New Orleans Downtown and New Orleans Louis Armstrong International Airport, among others.

Our team is committed to customer satisfaction. See how we performed in the J.D. Power 2024 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its headquarters in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT App, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2023 Sixt Group achieved consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 464.3 million and another significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 3.62 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

https://about.sixt.com

