Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (OTCQB: BRCNF) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in plant-based protein innovation, is excited to unveil a Chipotle Black Bean Protein Hummus concept at the upcoming Institute of Food Technologists Annual Meeting and Exposition ("IFT FIRST") in Chicago, IL, from July 13-16, 2025 at exhibit booth S4066.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1725/258439_ift_hummus_promo2.jpg

IFT FIRST attendees are invited to sample Burcon's delicious Chipotle Black Bean Protein Hummus during a special tasting event, taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 14, and Tuesday, July 15.

Crafted with Burcon's next-generation protein ingredients, the hummus is fortified with a proprietary triple blend of Peazazz®C pea protein, Puratein®C canola protein and Solatein sunflower protein. The result is a bold, flavorful dip that delivers exceptional protein nutrition and a smooth, creamy texture. This concept highlights how Burcon's sustainable proteins can enhance both taste and functionality in better-for-you food applications.

"Our Chipotle Black Bean Protein Hummus is a delicious example of how Burcon's high-purity proteins can unlock innovation in plant-based foods," said Kip Underwood, Burcon's chief executive officer. "We're thrilled to showcase the versatility and performance of our ingredients to the industry's leading food formulators at IFT FIRST."

In addition to the special tasting event, IFT FIRST attendees can also sample Burcon's Café Latte Plant Protein Beverage during regular show hours. Burcon will feature its complete portfolio of innovative plant-based proteins, each offering 90%+ protein purity, neutral flavor, and excellent performance across food, beverage, foodservice, nutritional, and nutraceutical applications.

Featured Burcon protein ingredients on display at IFT FIRST include:

Peazazz® C - 90%+ pea protein

- 90%+ pea protein Puratein® C - 90%+ canola protein

- 90%+ canola protein Solatein - 90%+ sunflower protein and a sunflower protein concentrate

- 90%+ sunflower protein and a sunflower protein concentrate HPI95 - 90%+ hempseed protein

- 90%+ hempseed protein FavaPro - 90%+ fava protein

Experience the next generation of plant-based proteins at Burcon booth S4066 at IFT FIRST 2025 in Chicago, July 13-16, and learn more at burcon.ca. For product samples, sales inquiries or to schedule a meeting with the team at IFT FIRST, contact Benoit Keppenne at bkeppenne@burcon.ca.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in high-performance plant-based proteins for the food and beverage industry. Our commercial ingredients offer superior taste, texture, and functionality-ideal for formulators seeking next-generation protein solutions. Backed by over two decades of innovation, Burcon holds an extensive patent portfolio covering novel proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower, and other plant sources. As a key player in the rapidly growing plant-based market, Burcon is committed to sustainability and to creating best-in-class protein solutions that are better for people and the planet. Learn more at www.burcon.ca.

