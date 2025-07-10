Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) (OTCQB: EPFCF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a technology-driven financial services provider, is pleased to announce that on May 18, 2025, the Company initially entered into an advisory agreement and subsequently an amending agreement (the "Agreement") with an independent consultant for services to support the Company's business development and corporate initiatives for its Financial Services business pillar, effective April 1, 2025.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the consultant will provide services for a period of twelve months in exchange for a monthly fee of $5,000 cash and an aggregate of $125,000 payable in common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares for Services").

"This Agreement reflects our continued focus on smart, scalable growth," said Gordon Reykdal, Executive Chairman of Everyday People. "By engaging experienced advisors through a cost-efficient compensation model, we're reinforcing our commitment to responsible capital management while accelerating the execution of our business strategy of our Financial Services sector."

Hon. Doug Horner, ECA, ICD.D, Partner at the Company's government relations firm, commented on the momentum of the Everyday Wallet, "Everyday People's collaborative approach and commitment to financial innovation is earning meaningful engagement opportunities across Canada. The Everyday Wallet stands out as a credible, community-focused solution that reflects the values and priorities we're seeing at all levels of government."

Of the total Shares for Services, 109,201 common shares will be issued as compensation for services already provided in April, May and June 2025, having an aggregate value of $80,000, based on the closing prices of the Company's common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on the first trading day following each respective service month, of $0.76 per share for April services, $0.71 per share for May services, and $0.71 per share for June services. The remaining $45,000 shall be payable in Shares for Services and will be issued in monthly instalments of $5,000 payable in common shares after each month of service, with the deemed price per share to be determined in each case on the first trading day after the applicable service month. The Shares for Services are subject to approval by the TSXV and a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.

The consultant is an arm's length party to the Company, and the issuance of the Shares for Services does not constitute a related party transaction or result in the creation of a new control person or insider of the Company. Subject to TSXV approval, the Company will issue a news release at least once per calendar quarter disclosing the number of common shares issued and the deemed value per common share in exchange for the services rendered.

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People Financial Corp. is a technology-driven financial services company with a mission to help individuals and businesses manage money better. First established in 1988, we have a workforce of 550 people operating in the United Kingdom and Canada providing fully fee-for-service solutions across two business pillars operating in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), which helps organizations recover receivables and streamline billing processes without purchasing consumer debt, and Financial Services, which provides digital tools and credit access programs that support Canadians on their financial journey, all without lending money.

Founded on the belief that everyone deserves a second chance to rebuild financial health and wealth, the Company is committed to providing affordable, innovative, and responsible financial solutions that create lasting value for our clients, customers, and shareholders.

We are changing the way people manage money by enhancing our client and consumer services with our own affordability assessment programs with specialized financial products and literacy programs. We're helping everyday people rebuild their financial health for generational wealth. We stand for creativity and entrepreneurship. Our combination of companies, products and services has been established to ensure we can fulfill consumers' financial needs and service them in a low-cost and effective manner.

For more information visit: www.everydaypeoplefinancial.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to financial performance, results of operations, integration of the acquired businesses, and the business, plans, strategy, and operations of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the acquired businesses as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

