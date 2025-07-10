Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: 0NG) (XSTU: 0NG) (the "Company" or "Northern"), North America's only natural graphite producer, is pleased to have hosted Stéphane Séjourné, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for Prosperity and Industrial Strategy, on a visit to the Company's Lac des Iles mine today.

The visit to Lac des Iles - North America's only operating graphite mine - highlighted the importance of secure, transparent and sustainable critical mineral supply chains at a time of shifting global trade dynamics. Mr. Séjourné's visit was part of a broader Canadian mission to look for ways to strengthen industrial partnerships between Canada and the European Union. His visit is also scheduled to include high-level discussions with Canada Industry Minister Mélanie Joly and is focused on advancing bilateral cooperation in key industrial sectors, including mining and critical raw materials.

"It's a pleasure to be able to be on the ground here in Quebec at Lac des Iles, North America's only graphite mine, to see firsthand how this critical mineral is extracted and processed for use in so many critical industries," said Mr. Séjourné. "The European Union is eager to work closely with Canada to help enable secure supply chains for both sides and ensure our joint paths to prosperity."

Mr. Séjourné's tour included a detailed look at mining operations and mineral processing at Lac des Iles, which has been a reliable producer of high-quality graphite for more than 35 years.

The visit underscored the strategic importance of fostering alliances for diversification with like-minded countries such as Canada that share Europe's environmental and social standards

"This visit comes at a pivotal time," said Hugues Jacquemin, CEO of Northern Graphite. "We were honoured to welcome Mr. Séjourné and his delegation, and to showcase the role Northern Graphite is playing to help build a robust, independent graphite supply chain in the West. Whether for electric vehicles, energy storage, defense applications or steelmaking, graphite is a vital component of the clean energy transition and broader industrial ecosystem. Northern Graphite stands ready to be a reliable partner to Europe and to help anchor a transatlantic critical minerals value chain built on shared values and long-term vision."

The visit also provided a platform for open discussion about the challenges facing the critical minerals industry, including permitting timelines, financing needs, and the importance of developing downstream processing capacity within like-minded jurisdictions. Mr. Séjourné emphasized the EU's intention to launch calls for projects under the Critical Raw Materials Act and encouraged Canadian participation as the bloc looks to deepen industrial partnerships in support of strategic autonomy.

Northern Graphite is developing a fully integrated global supply chain for natural graphite, with operations and projects in Canada, Namibia and the European Union. The Company's plan to establish a battery anode material facility in France - sourcing feedstock from its Okanjande mine in Namibia - was recently granted strategic project status under the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA). The designation recognizes the project's potential to contribute to Europe's self-sufficiency in graphite and to strengthen transatlantic industrial cooperation.

Lac des Iles, located near Mont-Laurier in Quebec, is one of only a handful of operating graphite mines in the Western world and a cornerstone of Northern Graphite's growing production base. The Company is working to increase output at the site to meet rising global demand for natural graphite, which is essential for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries and other advanced technologies.

About Northern Graphite

Northern is a Canadian, TSX Venture Exchange listed company that is the only flake graphite producing company in North America. Northern is focused on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products critical to the green economy, including anode material for lithium-ion batteries/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies. The Company's mine-to-battery strategy is spearheaded by its Battery Materials Group, which has a fully equipped, state-of-the-art laboratory in Frankfurt. Northern's graphite assets include the producing Lac des Iles mine in Quebec, where the Company is boosting output to meet growing demand from industrial customers and coming demand from North American battery makers. The Company also owns the large-scale Bissett Creek project in Ontario and the fully permitted Okanjande graphite mine in Namibia, which is currently on care and maintenance, and represents an opportunity to substantially increase graphite production at a lower cost and with a shorter time to market than most competing projects. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable jurisdictions.

