Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - In a significant development for the maritime industry, Saeed Al-Mheiri Advocates and Legal Consultants, a leading law firm in Dubai, has expanded its specialized legal services to better support shipowners, cargo operators, freight forwarders, and marine insurers amid the growing complexities of international maritime law.

With the UAE solidifying its status as a global shipping hub and maritime trade corridor, the need for experienced legal counsel in areas like cargo disputes, charter party claims, salvage operations, and vessel arrest has never been greater. Saeed Al-Mheiri Advocates and Legal Consultants is stepping up to meet this demand with a refined focus on maritime claims resolution and proactive legal strategy for stakeholders in the marine and shipping sectors.

Comprehensive Maritime Legal Solutions in the UAE

Backed by a team of experienced maritime lawyers and litigators, the firm is known for its comprehensive approach to maritime law, delivering effective legal representation in both contentious and non-contentious matters. Their advisory services span:

Shipowner representation and dispute resolution

Cargo loss, damage, and delay claims

Marine insurance claims and policy interpretation

Charter party disputes and demurrage

Port liability and marine pollution defense

Arrest of ships and enforcement of maritime liens

Marine salvage and general average claims

"Maritime law is one of the most intricate areas of practice, requiring not just legal expertise, but deep industry knowledge," said Saeed Almheiri from Saeed Al-Mheiri Advocates and Legal Consultants. "Our firm brings both-helping clients navigate local and international legal frameworks while protecting their commercial interests."

Strategic Legal Representation in Dubai and the GCC

The firm's location in Dubai positions it at the center of maritime activity in the Arabian Gulf. Operating under UAE Maritime Law and in alignment with international conventions such as the Hague-Visby Rules and the International Convention on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage (CLC), Saeed Al-Mheiri Advocates and Legal Consultants offers clients strategic representation in local courts, arbitration panels, and marine tribunals.

Their litigation team has successfully defended major shipping companies and marine insurers in high-stakes disputes involving cargo misdelivery, contaminated fuel claims, and cross-border enforcement of maritime judgments.

Legal Support for Cargo Owners and Insurers

Cargo disputes are on the rise, driven by increasing cargo volumes, complex logistics networks, and stricter environmental compliance. The firm's cargo dispute division provides fast, results-driven solutions, helping cargo owners and insurers recover losses caused by damage, delay, or mismanagement.

"Cargo claims require swift action and precision. Whether it's perishable goods, oil, or containerized freight, our goal is to recover the value efficiently while minimizing commercial disruption," added Saeed Almheiri.

Expertise in Ship Arrest and Recovery

One of the firm's standout services is the arrest of ships under UAE Maritime Law, a powerful legal remedy used to secure claims involving unpaid dues, damage compensation, or breach of contract. The firm handles all aspects of the arrest procedure-from filing applications in court to negotiating settlement and release-ensuring clients' claims are enforced quickly and lawfully.

With extensive relationships in Dubai Ports, Jebel Ali, Fujairah, and other regional terminals, Saeed Al-Mheiri Advocates and Legal Consultants acts swiftly to execute court orders and preserve client interests.

A Client-Centric, Globally Minded Approach

In today's globalized shipping industry, maritime disputes often cross jurisdictions. The firm collaborates with international maritime law firms, P&I clubs, and classification societies to coordinate multi-jurisdictional claims and arbitrations. Their multilingual legal team, fluent in Arabic, English, and French, ensures seamless communication and cultural alignment with diverse global clients.

Moreover, clients benefit from detailed risk assessment, pre-contract review, and policy compliance checks, helping them avoid disputes before they arise.

Commitment to Legal Excellence and Industry Leadership

Saeed Al-Mheiri Advocates and Legal Consultants is committed to advancing legal excellence in the maritime field. Through continuous legal research, participation in shipping conferences, and knowledge sharing via thought leadership articles, the firm contributes to the growth of maritime law awareness in the region.

With a sharp understanding of both law and logistics, the firm positions itself as more than just a legal service provider-it is a trusted advisor to the maritime sector.

About Saeed Al-Mheiri Advocates and Legal Consultants

Located in the heart of Dubai, Saeed Al-Mheiri Advocates and Legal Consultants is a full-service law firm with a reputation for legal excellence across civil, criminal, commercial, and maritime law. With a strong track record representing high-profile clients across the UAE and the GCC, the firm combines traditional advocacy with modern legal solutions, ensuring optimal results in litigation and advisory services.

For media inquiries or legal consultation, visit https://saeed-almheiri.ae or contact the firm directly at Advocates@saeed-almheiri.ae.

