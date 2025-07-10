Legacy in Motion: Preparing the Next Generation at Bradley Wealth

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Michael Bradley has spent more than 30 years building one of the most trusted independent advisory firms in the country. But today, his focus isn't just on managing wealth; it's on preparing the next generation to carry that mission forward.

Bradley, founder of Bradley Wealth, recently marked his 60th birthday. While his energy for the work remains as strong as ever, his attention has shifted toward succession: ensuring continuity for clients, strengthening the culture he built, and mentoring rising leaders who can shape the firm's future with the same integrity and heart.

That's where Brandon Scott and Alex Cohen come in, two partners Bradley personally brought into the business for their character as much as their credentials. "That's why I brought on Brandon Scott and Alex Cohen as business partners," he said. "They're not just rising stars in the industry, they're men of incredible intellect, strong work ethic, and deep heart. I trust them fully, and our clients do, too."

Brandon Scott joined Bradley Wealth in 2017, following a path sparked by childhood curiosity. Raised in Nebraska, Scott grew up watching CNBC with his father, which planted the seeds of fascination with the markets. After earning his finance degree from Buena Vista University, he worked in fintech and wealth management before finding a home at Bradley Wealth. Today, he serves as the firm's Portfolio Manager, known for his sharp analytical mind, deep empathy, and passion for music, which makes him a favorite at the office.

Alex Cohen , meanwhile, brings a background in competitive sports and a strategic mindset honed on the basketball court. A former college athlete, Cohen began his financial career in New York before joining the firm in 2020. Now Manager of Financial Planning and a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER, Cohen is the architect behind Bradley Wealth's cutting-edge planning software and a trusted partner to clients navigating complex transitions.

Together, Scott and Cohen represent the firm's future, but their influence is already present in the day-to-day operations. Under Bradley's mentorship, both men have stepped into leadership roles, helping evolve client experiences while staying rooted in the firm's founding values: clarity, service, and deep personal connection.

For Bradley, the next chapter of his firm isn't about stepping back. It's about stepping into his role as mentor and steward of the values he's spent two decades cultivating. His view of success isn't centered on metrics but on meaning. "So yes, $300 million in AUM is something I'm proud of," he says. "But what I'm most proud of is how we got there. With integrity. With care. And always, always one relationship at a time."

As Bradley Wealth approaches its next chapter, that legacy is clearly in motion, led by a team ready to honor the past while building boldly toward the future.

