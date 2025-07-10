Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KES9 | ISIN: US3765461070 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G3
Tradegate
10.07.25 | 21:38
12,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,91012,21022:50
11,90012,20022:00
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 22:14 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2025, and Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for the First Fiscal Quarter

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq:GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to common stockholders. The Company also announced its plan to report earnings for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Common Stock: $0.08 per share of common stock for each of July, August and September 2025, all payable per the table below.

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 21
July 31

$

0.08

August 20
August 29

$

0.08

September 22
September 30

$

0.08

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.24

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings after the stock market closes on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, for its first fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 373-3416 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 20, 2025. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13754185.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstoneinvestment.com. The event will also be archived and available for replay on the Company's website.

About Gladstone Investment Corporation: Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make secured debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control, and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or (703) 287-5893.

Forward-looking Statements:

The statements in this press release regarding potential future distributions, earnings and operations of the Company are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on the Company's current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect any future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Gladstone Investment Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-investment-announces-monthly-cash-distributions-for-july-august-and-september-1047014

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.