Donnerstag, 10.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Millionenschwerer Einstieg!: Ein europäischer Finanzriese setzt auf dieses Projekt - folgen Sie den Profis?
WKN: A407FM | ISIN: US3765358789 | Ticker-Symbol: 1G70
10.07.25 | 18:23
24,200 Euro
+1,47 % +0,350
ACCESS Newswire
10.07.2025 22:14 Uhr
121 Leser
Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2025 and Conference Call Date

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 10, 2025 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions for July, August and September 2025 and also announced its plan to report earnings for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.165 per share of common stock for each of July, August and September 2025, payable per the table below.

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 21
July 31

$

0.165

August 20
August 29

$

0.165

September 22
September 30

$

0.165

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.495

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecapital.com.

Series A Preferred Stock (Unlisted): $0.130208 per share of 6.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for each of July, August and September 2025, payable per the table below:

Record Date
Payment Date

Cash Distribution

July 25
August 4

$

0.130208

August 27
September 5

$

0.130208

September 24
October 3

$

0.130208

Total for the Quarter:

$

0.390624

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the stock market closes on Monday, August 4, 2025. The Company will hold a conference call Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its earnings results. Please call (866) 424-3437 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through August 12, 2025. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13754182.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecapital.com.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to capital@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries: Please visit www.gladstonecompanies.com or (703) 287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Capital Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/gladstone-capital-announces-monthly-cash-distributions-for-july-august-and-september-20-1047015

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
