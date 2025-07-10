Sun Valley Investments AG ("Sun Valley") a leading private international investment firm, announced today that it filed a lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on July 9, 2025, against former consultant Onil Gunawardana and his company, Akalytic Advisors, LLC for misappropriation of trade secrets, and other claims.

According to the lawsuit, Mr. Gunawardana, during his tenure as a consultant for Sun Valley Investments A.G., stole valuable trade secret source code from Sun Valley. Sun Valley alleges that Mr. Gunawardana and Akalytic Advisors, LLC, are unlawfully using that source code for their own benefit, without Sun Valley's permission, and in violation of Mr. Gunawardana's legal obligations as a former consultant.

Sun Valley Investments A.G. takes the protection of its intellectual property and confidential business information very seriously and is committed to safeguarding its valuable proprietary data.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief and damages for the alleged misappropriation and unauthorized use of Sun Valley's trade secrets. Sun Valley Investments A.G. will not be providing further comment at this time due to the ongoing legal proceedings.

About Sun Valley

Sun Valley is a private investment firm focused on the metals and mining industry with portfolio companies and branch offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Sun Valley's senior leadership team has several decades of experience in mining and investment companies and combines investment skills across diverse asset classes with hands-on experience at both senior and junior companies in the precious metals mining and refining industry. The firm finances the entire precious metals supply chain: mineral exploration, mine construction, production, processing and refining.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250710072820/en/

Contacts:

For further information relating to Sun Valley, please contact:



Camilo Alvarez

email: calvarez@sunvalleyinv.com

phone: +1 281 994 7031