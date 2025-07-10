Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 10, 2025) - Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSXV: SRES) ("Sun") announces today that, further to the completion of the sale of its interests in its two properties, the trustees of Sun have approved a distribution (the "First Distribution") of Cdn$0.10 per unit to holders of trust units of record at the close of business on July 18, 2025 (the "Record Date") and payable in cash on July 24, 2025 (the "Payment Date").

Sun intends to distribute the net proceeds of the property sales and Sun's remaining cash (after providing for all liabilities and obligations of Sun) to unitholders in two distributions. The First Distribution is for over 90% of the proceeds to be distributed to unitholders, the second distribution will be for the residue. Thereafter, Sun will be wound up and terminated.

Due to the quantum of the First Distribution, Sun's trust units will commence trading on a "due bill" basis at the opening of trading on July 18, 2025 and commence trading "ex-distribution" on July 25, 2025. The due bill redemption date will be July 25, 2025. Due bills represent entitlements to cash and will attach to the units of Sun between the first trading day prior to the Record Date and the Payment Date, allowing the units to carry the value of the entitlement to the First Distribution until it is paid. When due bills are used, the ex-distribution date is deferred to the first trading day after the Payment Date.

A final update on the second distribution to unitholders and the ultimate wind-up and termination of Sun will be provided at the relevant time.

About Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Sun Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated January 22, 2019, as amended and restated on March 22, 2019 and November 4, 2020. The business of Sun had been to acquire multi-family residential properties in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

Forward-looking statements in this news release, including, among others, statements associated with the anticipated distributions to unitholders, the expected per unit amount of the First Distribution, the use of due bills and the ability to satisfy regulatory, stock exchange and commercial closing conditions the wind-up and termination of Sun, reflect Sun's current assumptions, expectations, and projections. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "planned," "expects," "expecting," "anticipated," or "believes," or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "should," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause Sun's actual results or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this news release relate only to events or information as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances surrounding future expectations that are difficult to predict and mostly beyond the control of Sun.

Except as specifically required by Canadian securities law, Sun undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Many factors will cause actual results to differ, perhaps materially, from results in the forward-looking statements: for a description of such factors please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 available at www.sedarplus.ca or at www.sunresreit.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. This news release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act")), absent registration or an exemption from registration. The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and, therefore, may not be offered for sale in the United States, except in transactions exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

